‘He Getting His Color Back’: Jamie Foxx Shares New Photos Since ‘Unexpected’ Medical Scare, Fans Say He ‘Looks Good’ Amid Recovery

Jamie Foxx has opened up about an “unexpected” medical scare he experienced in April.

Months after being hospitalized due to a mysterious health condition, the “Django Unchained” actor decided to upload a reflective post about his journey to recovery on Instagram.

“You’re looking at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey.. But I can see the light,” he wrote.

In his carousel of images, the 55-year-old can be seen wearing a white short-sleeved V-neck T-shirt with a knitted bucket hat on his head while holding a red Croc shoe in his hands.

Fans say Jamie Foxx is looking healthier following his pale appearance in a recent video explaining the medical complication he suffered over four months ago. (Pictured: @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram)

Foxx continued, “I’m thankful to everyone that has reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays.”

His photos were soon obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, where many commenting appeared to be delighted to see him back in seemingly healthier spirits.

“He getting his color back! That’s so good. We love Jamie!”

“Now that’s Jamie.”

“He looks Good. THANK GOD HE IS ALIVE AND WELL.”

“God is good! May his healing and recovery continue to improve.”

“Hmm now he looks more like we all remember chile I don’t know at this point.”

JAMIE FOXX is looking healthy.

As previously reported, Foxx sent social media into a state of worry after mixed messages about his hospitalization and well-being hit the internet in April. The “Ray” actor first broke his silence in May with a quick Instagram post shared to his story. In the now-expired upload, Foxx thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers.

A few weeks later, the “Dreamgirls” star was spotted out on numerous occasions, such as on a boat waving to fans and entering a vehicle in Chicago. However, conspiracy theorists began circulating cloning rumors about the actor after a few individuals pointed out his thinner appearance.

Nevertheless, the clone allegations haven’t stopped Foxx from sharing videos and photos of himself online, as he continues to heal and improve his mental and physical health.

