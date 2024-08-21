‘Speak On It!’: Serena Williams Shuts Down Naysayers In Classy Clapback Seemingly Addressing Plastic Surgery Accusations

After years of being dragged for allegedly surgically altering her face and lightening her skin, it appears that tennis champion Serena Williams has seemingly silenced the haters.

The mother of two’s looks have been on front street, making headlines and garnering criticism from fans for a while. The public has watched Williams since her first pro match at 14 years old to her appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Speculation about cosmetic enhancements, including a nose job, cheekbone implants, and skin lightening, has been rampant. Most recently, the tennis champ was accused of using drugs or surgery to lose weight after the birth of her daughter Adira in August 2023.

Serena Williams is accused of having plastic surgery yet again following recent appearance. (Photo: @serenawilliams/Instagram.)

The second greatest athlete of the 21st century, according to ESPN, has rarely addressed these types of rumors or any other. However, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, Williams hit back in a big way.

Taking to Instagram, she posted eight photos showcasing her slim figure, golden tresses, and flawlessly beat face. Her caption was straightforward: “100% real … forehead to toe … lol.”

The images displayed her bronzed skin, full lips, and prominent cheekbones, with her nose contoured to perfection.

Some of her followers quickly caught on to the message the Wyn beauty founder was sending, with one writing, “I think people didn’t get the sarcasm.”

Another commented, “SERENA WE’RE SORRY FINISH US.”

“The way I laughed! She’s slaying though!!!!!” added another, acknowledging why the Compton native felt compelled to respond. Khloe Kardashian, someone who has had plastic surgery, responded, “Speak on it.”

Despite the praise, some still speculated about cosmetic procedures.

“Love me some Serena,” one person noted. “But definitely on that stuff for weight loss. It looks good though.”

Someone else urged, “DISSOLVE THE FILLER PLEASE,” suggesting the celebrity had used filler in her nose and cheeks.

Among her 17.3 million followers, some have begged Williams to stop using fillers, especially as she promotes her makeup brand. However, she has never confirmed she had any work or plastic surgery done on her face.

While some claim cosmetic enhancements have altered her natural look to look more European, others credit her glam squad’s makeup and lighting for her evolving appearance.

Williams has been open about her post-pregnancy weight loss journey, using a $3,800 Valentino skirt as a benchmark and sharing her progress on social media.

Fans have become “invested” in her efforts, with some even asking about the skirt in her recent post, noting their curiosity about whether she’ll finally fit into it.

“Did you get in the skirt??” one asked. Another chimed in, “We had told her to throw that away. Body is already bodying!!!” This invoked another response, “I wanna know too! I’m invested!”

Many have noted that it’s been a full year since Williams had her second child and has since enlisted a new makeup team. They’ve kept her looking flawless, from the launch of her makeup brand to Paris Fashion Week and her time at the Olympics.

Amid the ongoing speculation, Williams remains focused on her goals — excelling on multiple fronts, raising her family, and looking great while doing it.