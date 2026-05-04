‘OMG Look’: Serena William’s Pre-Met Gala Slip-Up Has Fans Gasping After She Shows a Little More Than Expected

One of the biggest fashion events of the year, the Met Gala, is back and is once again bringing invited celebrities and designers together for a few days in New York City.

This year, billionaires Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez are the lead sponsors and honorary co-chairs of the event. The theme is Costume Art, while the dress code is Fashion Is Art.

As for the co-chairs, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has been named as one, which would mark her first time attending the Met Gala since 2016. Nicole Kidman, Anna Wintour, and Venus Williams are the other co-chairs.

Serena Williams pre-Met Gala look leaves fans gasping after a slip-up while in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

‘Looks Stunning’: Serena Williams Stuns In See-Through Slip Dress, Flaunts Dramatic New Look That Sends the Internet Into a Frenzy

Williams’ baby sister, Serena Williams, is one of many celebrities that people are looking forward to seeing her look tonight.

The charity event raises money for the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute, covering its exhibitions and acquisitions. A collection of 33,000 costumes and accessories from the last seven decades, the Costume Institute is the only department responsible for funding itself.

Williams flew into NYC early to attend a few Met Gala-associated events. She and her husband, Alex Ohanian, joined Venus and her new husband, Andrea Preti, at the Bezos’ pre-Met gala dinner on May 2.

The tennis icon was praised for her stunning physique in a gray sculpted mini dress and black flats. But not every one of Serena’s looks landed with the public.

Emma Thyn the Marchioness of Bath attaching herself to Serena Williams while arriving at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez pre met party. You can see Serena and Alexis arrived by themselves and they were all met by Venus who is co chairing the Met too, and were introduced. That chick… pic.twitter.com/iEyc9zVRxQ — Nina (@ShakeLS) May 3, 2026

On Sunday, May 3, she attended Wintour’s pre-Met Gala party in a long sleeved, fiery red dress made of sequins. The dress was designed by LaQuan Smith, and like many of his looks, had bold and daring features.

The dress revealed more than intended, pointing to a cutout back and a high slit that rose well above her left thigh.

In a video of Williams stepping out of a car, the slit shifted and briefly exposed her undergarments on camera.

As she exited the vehicle, the high slit moved, revealing more than intended for a split second caught on video. The response from fans was more critical than it was complimentary.

One person commenting on her wardrobe malfunction said, “They splash millions on hair and dresses but underwear.”

I love me some Serena Williams but What is the purpose of wearing a dress when mystery is no longer part of the story?



Pre #metgala https://t.co/F4ax000P5v — Sandra Mushale (@SandraMushale) May 4, 2026

Another fan criticizing her stepping out of the car in front of paparazzi said, “The need to arrive in car or sprinter so they can get out better. They both fell out those SUVs. Serena was so unladylike like with her exit. She needed to exit from the other side and walk around. This was embarrassing to watch.” Another said, “Omg look at Serena!!!!!!!”

Others reserved their comments for the actual dress itself, writing, “The dress isn’t tailored properly to her body.”

Someone else typed, “She has too much body for that dress. Her a– is hanging out smh.”

Some fans pushed back and said the tennis legend looked good, with one said, “Serena looks tf GOODT! Best she’s looked in a min.”

‘I Did A Lot’: Serena Williams Reveals the Struggle of Accepting Her Post-Baby Body and the Steps She Took to Bounce Back

By the evening of May 4, fans will decide if the mother of two redeems herself based on what she wears to the gala.

Williams made her Met Gala debut in 2004 and has returned several times.

She served as a co-chair in 2019 for the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme, helping shape the event and guest list. Invitations change yearly, and even invited guests still pay — with this year’s tickets priced at $100,000.

Serena Williams announces she’s pregnant again at Met Gala 🎉 pic.twitter.com/D2OSVczfog — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 2, 2023

In 2023, she made headlines when she revealed she was expecting her second child with her husband. Adira was born in August that year. Williams and Alexis also share a daughter, Olympia, born in 2017, one year after they got married.