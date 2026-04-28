‘You Did the Right Thing’: Serena Williams Gets Real About the ‘Hardest Part’ of Parenting and the Tough Lesson She Had to Teach Daughter Olympia

Serena Williams didn’t play on the tennis court, but she may have met her match when it comes to motherhood.

The tennis icon shares two daughters, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., 8, and Adira Ohanian, 2, with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Williams and the Reddit co-founder have spent nearly a decade building a life and family together, while balancing demanding careers. With multiple xfjamapersonalities under one roof, staying disciplined doesn’t always come easy.

Serena Williams opens up about tough moment with her and daughter Olympia. (Photos by serenawilliams/Instagram)

‘We Blinked and She Grew Up:’ Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Pops Out Looking Shockingly Grown in New Photos — and Fans Are Spiraling

Williams recently opened up about one of the toughest mommy moments that she had with her eldest daughter, Olympia.

In a social media post on April 26, she told followers about a disciplinary action she had to take that left not one but two people in tears.

The 44-year-old wrote on X, “I told my daughter to go to bed. She did not therefore, she missed out on her sleep over. She cried. But what she did not know is I cried harder. I hate when she cries. Discipline sucks. But sometimes it’s important.”

One fan joked about the moment, saying, “So you both having a crying competition lol.”

I told my daughter to go to bed. She did not therefore, she missed out on her sleep over. She cried. But what she did not know is I cried harder. I hate when she cries. 💔 Discipline sucks. But sometimes it’s important. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 27, 2026

Another person left comforting words for the 23-time grand slam winner, saying, “It is one of the heaviest parts of being a parent. There is a specific kind of heartache that comes from being the ‘villain’ in your child’s story, even when you know you’re doing it to help them grow into a functional adult.”

A third person typed, “The greatest athlete of all time broken by a bedtime. u defeated every opponent on earth and a little girl in pajamas almost took her out..motherhood is humbling…”

A fourth said, “The hardest part of parenting is knowing love sometimes has to look like discipline.” “You did the right thing ! Discipline sucks but sometimes we have to do what is best for the kids !”

This isn’t the first time Olympia’s moments of discipline have been aired out to the public.

Back in 2022, her grandma, Oracene Price, had to get her straight with one of those good old-fashioned glares that’s interpretable without words in the Black community.

Olympia was only 4 at the time, sitting with her father and members of her mom’s side of the family at the 2022 U.S. Open features. She was captured fidgeting a lot and fussing with her father in the stands until she caught her grandmother’s gaze. She then turned around, smiled, and focused her attention back on her lollipop.

That small, watchful moment only adds to how much Williams has already been through as a mother.

Williams labor story with Olympia resonated with many after she revealed the complications following her emergency C-section.

She placed Olympia on her chest, then felt sudden shortness of breath and suspected a pulmonary embolism due to her history with blood clots. She had paused her medication for surgery, and a CT scan confirmed multiple clots in her lungs.

A violent coughing spell then reopened her incision. Doctors also found a large hematoma in her abdomen. She returned to the operating room for a filter to stop more clots. After going home, she spent six weeks unable to get out of bed.

For her second daughter, she chose a planned C-section with four doctors on call, and the delivery went smoothly.

Serena’s name is also ringing bells online for another reason. On April 27, she was on the mind of President Donald Trump, who posted a clip from April 2015 tied to the opening of a Trump-backed tennis facility.

She and Trump have been more like acquaintances than friends. They’ve appeared together for photo ops in Florida circles and at public events.

Williams, for her part, has long moved comfortably in political circles, some of which are housed in Florida, Trump’s backyard.

“I talk to a lot of presidents,” she told The New York Times in 2024. She added that she has spoken with leaders, including Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. “I spoke to every president since I’ve been alive, including Ronald Reagan, I’ll have you know,” she added.

Trump shared the same video a second time. This time, with the caption, “Trump really played tennis with Serena Williams while wearing a suit.”

Donald Trump playing tennis with Serena Williams pic.twitter.com/4bmdBsF3PF — EM (@EXECUTIVEXMEDIA) April 27, 2026

It’s unclear why Trump shared the video twice. But some suspect it has a deeper meaning. One person wrote, “This video is from 2016!!!! Now he’s trying to prove that he is still fit. Another said, “This is from 20 years ago. See how much fatter Donny’s fat ass is now.”

Another said, “Oh my WOW ! Why doesn’t he post something that will lower grocery or gas prices? Something we care about!”

The timing is also raising eyebrows, considering growing tensions with Iran and lingering questions after the recent White House shooting incident.

Critics wondered why he chose that moment to share a lighthearted sports clip. Some pointed out the contrast, arguing that most people would still be processing the aftermath rather than posting casually online.