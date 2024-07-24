‘Her Makeup Could Be Better’: Serena Williams Fans Rally Behind Her After Critics Claim She’s ‘Turning Into a Caucasian’

Despite being revered as one of the world’s greatest athletes and an inspiration for little Black girls across the country, some of the recent conversations surrounding Serena Williams have nothing to do with her skills or influence.

Pictures over the last few years show the wife and mother of two literally in a different light, prompting some to suspect she has changed her look, which some compare to popular Eurocentric beauty standards.

The frenzy reached a loud pitch when the retired tennis champion posted a clip from her “Hot Ones” interview on Instagram. The discussion among fans remains divided, reflecting a wide range of opinions on the matter.

The theories are varied.

Serena Williams remains a hot topic about her looks over the past few weeks. (Photo: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

Some suggest her lighter skin has everything to do with her getting less sun since retiring.

“Has anyone considered that when actively playing tennis you are in the sun a lot, for practice and games now not that much you would be surprised to see what a difference it makes,” one person wrote on Facebook. “I would also say her makeup could be better that also could be altering her complexion.”

Another sympathized, adding, “She played in the sun almost daily for nearly 30 years… now she is in the house with her billionaire husband & daughters. I ran track & coached in the elements for 20 years… after I stopped I got lighter I was not expecting that. I assumed the darker shade was my natural complexion but it wasn’t…. Went from dark chocolate to milk chocolate.”

Some likened Williams to other celebrities whose complexion appeared lighter over the years, such as Michael Jackson, Lil Kim, and Sammy Sosa. Last month, she was accused of bleaching her skin after walking in a runway show at Paris Fashion Week. She has repeatedly been accused of getting lip and cheek fillers.

This comparison suggests a recurring pattern of backlash faced by high-profile individuals who change their appearance, whether through surgery or other means. One comment said, “Damn Serena is turning into a Caucasian.”

Many associate skin bleaching with success — accusing her of trying to access success and a different lifestyle by trying to get lighter. “White media did that,” someone wrote. “Now she appears to be trying to meet ‘their’ beauty standards.”

“So what if she did?! Her money, her life, her way! Haters know they too would if they could,” one fan clapped back.

For others, her husband has a part to play in this. Williams is married to Alexis Ohanian, a white tech entrepreneur, and father of her two daughters, Olympia and Adira.

Serena Williams and her family of husband Alexis Ohanian and older daughter Olympia and infant daughter Adira. (Photos: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

Critics argue that her lighter appearance may be influenced by her desire to fit into her husband’s world or to conform to societal beauty standards.

Someone else said, “She’s trying to be like her husband’s people.”

Williams has shared that she learning how to do her makeup on her own. In some snapshots over the past few weeks, where she does not have glam, her complexion does appear lighter and darker than previous times. Most recently, while hosting the ESPY Awards last weekend, some fans said she looked the best she’s looked in a while and noted how hard her glam team was at work.

One said, “Whoever styled you and did your makeup … KEEP THEM !” while another added, “Serena told the old glam SQUAD you’re FIRED and the new glam SQUAD you’re HIRED.”

Multiple comments believe people are not being fair to the ESPY winner, tearing her down for trying to feel good about herself in ways many others have with makeup and possible surgery.

Another said, “Once you reach a certain place in the world, you stop accepting the Crayola approach to skin complexion, and recognize the land that we grew from. She is not a sellout she is embracing what is available to her.”

“Leave her alone,” many wrote repeatedly.

Williams has never admitted to lightening her skin but has promoted her new makeup line, WYN Beauty, and shared with the public her work to get back to her pre-baby size. While many points have been raised, she has not ever addressed them — instead focusing on her business, her legacy, and her family.