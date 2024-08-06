‘Something Seems Off … Look at Her Legs’: Fans Say Serena Williams Looks ‘Thinner’ Than She Ever Has In New Photos Months Into Documenting Struggle to Fit Into Denim Skirt

Serena Williams’ journey to reclaim her curves is paying off, and fans are taking notice. The tennis legend, 42, has been candidly sharing her quest to shed extra pounds since giving birth to her and her husband, Alexis Ohanian’s, second child, daughter Adira, in August 2023.

New photos of Williams in Paris for the 2024 Olympics have her supporters raving about how good she looks a year into the weightless journey. “You lost all the baby weight. And slaying,” a follower wrote in the comments of her Aug. 4 post.

Black moms say they get it after Serena Williams shares relatable moment while struggling to git in to her designer jeans after giving birth a second time. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

She shared four images of herself wearing an ensemble that was composed of a black, spandex body suit covered up by a beige sporty and chic sleeveless button up with fishnet underneath and a slight view of her cleavage.

“How does she look so skinnier now than EVER!!!!” exclaimed a user as they gawked over her recent Paris fashion look.

Still, not everyone was onboard with Williams’ transformation progress. A critical observer commented, “Something seems off about her weight look at her legs.”

Serena Williams’ weight loss transformation has fans doing a double take. (Photos: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

Someone else quipped, “We’re just going to start calling you Serena the snack.” And a third fan asked, “Did we try on the skirt this month?!?!?! I’m so invested at this point.”

At the top of the year, Williams shared a video of her trying her best to fit into a designer denim skirt.

“I got this cool Valentino skirt when I was pregnant and I was like, ‘I’m gonna be able to fit in this when I don’t have a belly,'” she said about her goal. As she pulled the skirt up her legs, she quickly realized that her fuller thighs and backside made it clear that she wasn’t quite slim enough to pull off the look.

Williams admitted, “I should have been able to fit it by now, but I ran into some … I got distracted for about a month. And so, I’m about a month behind. We have a ways to go.”

She documented her second attempt at fitting into the garment in May. Again, her backside prevented the skirt from gliding up to her waist with ease. Her supporters were appreciative of the relatable content, with many suggesting she get a bigger size instead of downsizing her curvier figure.

In June, Williams had a non-invasive procedure called radio-frequency (RF) skin-tightening treatment on her stomach.

But the decorated athlete continued her quest as she uploaded a third try on July 1 following a trip to Paris. This time, she had made significant headway, not only managing to pull the skirt up to her waist but also buttoning it.

However, the zipper was the final straw as it did not budge, proving she was close but not exactly the right size.

The snug fit was met with excitement from Williams, who said, “Well, we’ve made a lot of progress. … I’m not as sad … it’s a little tight. I can’t really breathe. … I might have to do one more video.”

While a fourth video has yet to be shared, fans are patiently waiting for an update.

Several others who flooded the post’s comment section raved about her most recent look, her body, clothing, and makeup included. Williams has had a series of hits and misses when it comes to her glam in recent months, but several fans now believe she has the perfect team in place to keep her looking stellar amid complaints about her stepping out in public looking drab instead of fab.