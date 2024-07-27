‘Who That Is? … No Way!’: Serena Williams’ Look Gets a Surprising Response After Months of Criticism Over Her Drastic Appearances

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Serena Williams is turning heads at the 2024 Olympics, not on the tennis court, but with her impeccable style.

The tennis legend, who has a residence in Paris, graced a July 25 event on the eve of the Opening Ceremony dressed head to toe in Louis Vuitton, embodying elegance and grace as she met some of the athletes.

Serena took to Instagram to share her stunning look, showcasing her champagne-golden tresses styled by Angela Meadow Salon. She wore a Parfait wig that cascaded over the lapel of her midnight black three-piece suit. Pharrell Williams, the brand’s men’s creative director, styled and perfectly complemented the look with a smart blue and green Louis Vuitton clutch.

Alongside the images, Serena captioned, “Let the games begin,” setting the tone for the festive event.

Her glam squad made sure she looked flawless, with a makeup artist from the Adjinaya Make Up studio creating a stunning look using Serena’s own cosmetics brand, Wyn.

Serena Williams shocks fans with her looks at the Paris Olympics (Photos: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

The makeup was a hit among her 17.2 million followers, who couldn’t stop praising the look.

One fan commented, “The makeup is getting better,” while another declared, “The glam team is glamming.”

A third surprised fan wrote, “Who that is? Who? No way! “SERENA WILLIAMS” looking that good! Well dam!”

Fans were particularly impressed with her makeup, with many affirming she “ate down.”

Comments like “love to see you eating us alive with these looks ma’am!” and “Mother is serving!! STUNNING!!” filled her post, a turn from many of her past comments that have dragged the athlete for not having a polished look.

The buzz around her appearance didn’t stop with her fans.

At the Fondation Louis Vuitton, where a special event titled “Prelude to the Olympics in Paris” was held on Thursday, Serena stood out among other high-profile guests like Queen Latifah, Tyla, Angel Reese, Charlize Theron, and Zendaya, according to WWD.

The event was a celebration of the Olympics, and Serena’s choice to wear a French legacy brand was fitting, given the location and occasion.

Earlier in the day, Serena was seen with her family, including her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their older daughter Olympia. The family walked the red carpet, capturing the hearts of everyone in attendance.

Olympia, only 6 years old, charmed a reporter with her excitement about the games, stating that she was looking forward to seeing track and tennis.

Serena and Alexis proudly smiled, acknowledging their daughter’s enthusiasm and precocious wit.

In one interview with NBC, Serena expressed a mix of excitement and a little envy about the Olympics being held in Paris.

She mentioned how incredible it is for Paris to host the international competition, adding, “I don’t know if it’s fun or if I’m a little jealous,” before hearkening back to some of her own Olympic experiences, particularly the London-Wimbledon combination.

The next day, Serena participated in the Opening Ceremony — at one point carrying the Olympic torch — dressed in a vibrant red dress to kick off the activities and shut it down just as heavily.

Serena’s Olympic legacy is remarkable.

She first appeared at the 2000 Sydney Games, setting the stage for an illustrious Olympic career. She participated at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the 2012 London Olympics, and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Over those appearances, she has amassed four gold medals: one in singles at the 2012 London Games and three in doubles with her sister Venus Williams (2000, 2008, 2012). Her achievements solidify her status as one of the greatest athletes in sports history.

This year, Serena will enjoy the festivities from the sidelines. But don’t think she won’t be a headline. Her presence at the Opening Ceremony not only highlighted her fashion sense but also reminded the world of her enduring influence both on and off the court.