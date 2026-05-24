‘This the Serena We Want’: Serena Williams Has Fans Eating Their Words After One Video Shuts Down the Panic About Her Shrinking Frame

Serena Williams had fans clutching their pearls for weeks after recent appearances sparked nonstop chatter about her noticeably slimmer figure.

Social media critics questioned whether the tennis icon had lost the signature curves that helped make her one of the most talked-about athletes in pop culture and history.

Serena Williams has fans eating their words after one video sends the internet into a frenzy. (Photo: @Serenawilliams/Instagram)

The retired tennis champion sent fans into a frenzy after posting a clip that quickly shifted the conversation.

Many are claiming the former athlete just reminded everyone why some call her “the inspiration of BBL.”

Others joked that the panic over Williams’ shrinking frame may have been “greatly exaggerated.”

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After weeks of people questioning whether she had lost her signature curves, the latest clip suddenly had critics eating their words.

Williams attended Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala party in a long-sleeved candy-apple-red dress, designed by LaQuan Smith last month.

The ensemble’s daring features include a cut-out in the back and a high slit that exposes her rear end.

To redeem herself, Williams posted a clip on Thursday, May 21, of herself walking outside in a leopard print maxi dress and a black cropped blazer.

The tennis legend’s toned physique stole all of the attention. But it’s clear her real goal was to show fans she’s still got it.

“Someone told me I need to slow down…” Williams wrote as her caption.

The dress hugged her curves in certain places and loosely swayed in others as she walked around.

Midway through the clip, the video is slowed down, and Juvenile’s “Slow Motion” song plays. Her romp becomes the true star.

One fan in her comments said, “What’s all that jiggling back there?” Another supporter added, “We just glad it came back you had us worried girl !”

“The Inspiration of BBL herself,” wrote one person, to which another said, “Yeap that’s the shape we all loved back then.”

Referring to Williams’ 2025 confession about using weight loss drugs, another typed, “Lost it but got it back. She must’ve been reading the comments.”

A fourth person added, “This the Serena we want.”

The Forbes winner admitted she started taking GLP-1s due to struggling to get the weight off after giving birth to her second daughter, Adira Ohanian.

She dieted and trained, but nothing seemed to work.

“I never was able to get to the weight I needed to be no matter what I did, no matter how much I trained,” Williams told People magazine last year.

“It was crazy because I’d never been in a place like that in my life where I worked so hard, ate so healthy and could never get down to where I needed to be at.”

She got the results she wanted after dropping 31 pounds and finally fitting her curves into a pair of designer denim again.

“I just can do more. I’m more active. My joints don’t hurt as much,” Williams shared. “I just feel like something as simple as just getting down is a lot easier for me. And I do it a lot faster. I feel like I have a lot of energy and it’s great. I just feel pretty good about it.”

At first, some of Williams’ fans were not supportive of her weight loss after she posted a series of gym selfies on Instagram where she looked much thinner than usual.

She was tone but seemed smaller. Some fans thought she looked so small that they assumed that she had lost her great shape.

Her latest video is just a reminder that Williams never lost it!