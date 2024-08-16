‘Leave Your Face Alone’: Fans Are Fed Up with Serena Williams ‘Changing Her Looks’ Amid a Storm of Attacks About Her Looking So ‘White Now’

Serena Williams has been looking more and more snatched by the day in her waist and now her face seems to be getting noticeably thin as well.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles winner brought fans into her home via video to show them “something really crazy” regarding her breast milk. Serena and her husband, Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second child in August 2023.

In the Aug. 15 TikTok video, the tennis champion appears on camera from the chest up rocking a neat blond bob. She then walks into a separate room and turns the camera to reveal two deep freezers in which she says were both filled with breast milk at a point in time.

Serena Williams remains a hot topic following her looks over the past few weeks. (Photo: Serenawilliams/Instagram.

Currently it appears Williams has gotten it down to only one freezer being filled with breast milk as she opened up the top to show just how many bags were in it. She said she keeps the milk in the deep freezer so that she can store it for six months but then asked her followers “how long can I actually keep it?”

The 42-year-old mother said she was told she could keep the breast milk for up to a year and even asked her followers “how do you stop making milk?”

Whilst waiting for some answers, fans seemed to have questions of their own for Williams and it had nothing to do with the subject at hand rather, it had to do with her appearance.

One person asked, “Why this girl won’t leave her face alone ‘ botox?”

Other folks felt her skin color seemed different from its usual tone. One concerned individual said, “I hope she’s not bleaching her skin because she does look awfully lighter,” while another said “Why are you changing your looks???? Explain.”

A fourth wrote, “Your face is crazy! You so WHITE NOW.”

The supposed change in her appearance prompted some followers to wonder if Williams had cosmetic injections. “Love pls take out the fillers and no Botox,” said one person.

However, there were dozens who praised her look including two who said, “The Cheek Bones! The Bob!” and “I’m loving the blonde hair.”

After years of being the subject of surgery and skin-lightening allegations, the Wyn founder has never addressed the negative Nancys that have something to say about her looks. She has more important things to worry about like her two daughters Olympia Alexis Ohanian, 6, and 1-year-old Adira Ohanian, whose birthday Williams celebrated the same day she posted her breast milk video.

Since giving birth, Williams has revealed that she’s being more intentional about taking care of herself and her health with two kids and a husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Over the past few months, she has been documenting her weight loss journey to fit into a designer denim dress.

Body positivity with Serena Williams.



Who else can't wait to see the Jean skirt fit perfectly? #LadiesInSports pic.twitter.com/2TPaUHuoSR — Ladies in Sports (@LISinternationl) July 4, 2024

In a June 15 video, the sports icon showed a video of her getting a procedure done to tighten her tummy.

The clip shows Williams laying down on her back as she gets a radio frequency treatment on her stomach. She explained that one of her friends purchased a spa treatment for her due to her insecurities she was having about her abdomen area.

In a long caption about the process she wrote, “The results have been amazing. I can see progress with my skin going back to normal and my confidence coming back. Listen my body will never be the same but neither will I cause I have 2 amazing lights in my life.”