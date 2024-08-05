‘Where Is Boss Lady?’: Snoop Dogg Accused of ‘Inappropriate’ Behavior In Video as Fans Bring Up His Wife Shante

Snoop Dogg has been having the time of his life in Paris after becoming the “first person to Crip-walk with the Olympic torch.” But he’s now found himself at the surface of conversations, once again criticizing his marriage to Shante Broadus.

The two have been together for nearly three decades, while dealing with the rapper’s multiple infidelities. Some say a recent video proves how flirtatious and “inappropriate” Snoop can be when interacting with other women.

NBC Peacock has tapped the West Coast rap legend to do commentary of sports coverage at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While one might expect a traditional commentator, the producers opted to highlight Snoop’s charismatic and comedic side with a segment titled “Snooping Around Paris.” In the clips, the “Gin and Juice” artist will be exploring the City of Light in his own unique style.

A recent promotional interview with “Access Hollywood” featured Snoop alongside his work bae, Martha Stewart, to discuss working together on this project.

The “Drop It’s Like It’s Hot” artist shared he expected his gal pal to teach him about Parisian dress codes and etiquette — especially relevant for the dressage event he’d planned to cover with her for the interstitial, despite his fear of horses.

Clips from behind the scenes were leaked to promote the interview, and the internet buzzed, locking in on a moment where Stewart fed Snoop a pastry from her foRk.

The Neighborhood Talk’s 1.9 million followers were quick to weigh in on the scene, with comments ranging from amusement to concern over the duo’s close bond.

“I know his wife be like [side eye emoji],” one follower noted, implying that “Boss Lady” might not be thrilled to see her husband hamming it up with the cooking guru. One fan replied, saying, “I don’t think she care anymore.”

Others questioned the appropriateness, with remarks like, “Seems inappropriate to me, but I’m not married,” and “Definitely ’cause ain’t he married? Wish the next woman would feed my husband lol.”

The partnership between Snoop and Stewart has often been labeled as the “longest work spouse relationship ever,” with many wondering “Where is boss lady?”

The couple, who celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary on June 12, has had a rocky history, including public scandals involving infidelity.

Recent speculation resurfaced when Shante posted a cryptic message on social media last May, which read, “They never cheat with prettier, they cheat with easier.”

This post had fans speculating if Snoop was up to his old dog tricks.

One old trick in Snoop’s history was an alleged relationship with Instagram model Celina Powell, who aired rumored intimate details about their affair on the “No Jumper” podcast.

Even when his wife opened a new gentleman’s club in downtown Los Angeles earlier this year, fans joked that Snoop might sleep with some of the dancers behind Shante’s back.

Over the years, it has been confirmed that Snoop welcomed a child with another woman during the early years of the marriage. There have also been rumors Shante cheated back, yet no truth has been provided to prove that claim.

Though his alleged affairs continue to haunt the couple, and despite these controversies, Snoop and Shante appear to be maintaining their relationship.

Also, fans can breathe easily when it comes to the very platonic relationship between Snoop and Stewart.

The two have said that while they are an “odd couple,” they really get a long great… almost like brothers and sisters. In fact, when Snoop was shown some of 83-year-old’s sexy pool pictures, he told Insider, “That’s a lane we both stay out of,” cementing Stewart as one of his buddies and not a far-fetched love interest.

Most don’t believe the two are sharing a bed, anyway. What they do believe is that the odd couple probably are sharing a smoke or two, including one said, “She be soooo high nowww.. since she like up with tha Doggg lol.”

In their latest Olympic adventure, Stewart joined Snoop for a culinary tour at the Michelin-starred Le Cinq.

The pair, dressed to the nines, sampled classic French dishes, from tartare to escargot. While Stewart looked elegant in a black pleated dress with gold accents, Snoop embraced his inner pimp with an all-white suit, American flag pocket square, and Olympic logo medallion.

The segment showcased their dynamic as they navigated the exotic menu, with Snoop notably declining the more adventurous options like duck liver and escargot.

As they continue their escapades in Paris, one thing is clear: This duo knows how to keep audiences entertained, even if it means hilariously blurring the lines of traditional friendships.