‘She Seemed Off’: Sha’Carri Richardson Refused to Answer Questions from Reporters After 100 Meter Final at Paris Olympics

Sha’Carri Richardson took the world by storm at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials by winning the 100-meter dash in 10.86 seconds, securing her spot on the U.S. Olympic team and putting her among the fastest women in the world in history. Her bold style and amazing talent made her a favorite for the Tokyo Olympics.

However, Richardson faced a setback when she tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, after the trials. She admitted to using marijuana to cope with the news of her biological mother’s death, which she learned about from a reporter in an interview before the trials.

The positive test led to a one-month suspension, disqualifying her from the 100-meter event in Tokyo. Despite this, Richardson was not distracted and returned to win the 100 meters at the 2023 U.S. Track and Field Championships.

Sha’Carri Richardson’s reaction after 100 meter race in Paris Olympics sparks concern. (Photo: by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

For the Paris Olympics, Richardson dominated her opening round heat on Friday, Aug. 2, clocking a time of 10.94 seconds. She cruised to the finish line, posting the fourth-fastest time heading into the 100-meter semifinals.

Then she placed second and won silver in the 100-meter dash against front-runner Julien Alfred from Saint Lucia, after finishing the race in 10.72 seconds.

Richardson finished in 10.87 seconds, and after the race she did not want to answer questions from reporters, as Yahoo Sports reported. Their report claims she “blew” past them and only stopped to check a disgruntled reporter, who mispronounced her first name, stating, “It’s Sha’Carri.”

While many were hoping for this to be her big triumphant moment, a few online observed that Richardson may have been disappointed she didn’t win gold. She also failed to make the team in the 200-meter dash.

“Sha’Carri did seem disappointed she couldn’t win the gold medal. I don’t think he choked but she wasn’t grounded. She got out there – Paris and probably got too relaxed. Oddly Sha’Carri typically runs a better times than for Olympics semifinals & final. She seemed off.”

Another said, “Seemed like Sha’Carri was a little tight. She normally runs more lose than that; maybe it was the nerves. No excuses on this stage though.”

A third added, “Sha’Carri Richardson is never winning a gold. She chokes.”

Newly released video footage shows Richardson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce attempting to enter the track and field facility for warmup area hours before the 100-meter race. They had been denied access to enter a gate they had entered 24 hours before due to the overnight rule that was created by the Olympic organizers.

According to BroBible, “Any athlete who is not staying in the Village must enter into the warm-up track through a separate entrance.”

Both runners had to walk further down and enter through another gate once the confusion died down.

Standing at 5-foot-1, Richardson is also expected to compete in the 4×100-meter relay in a few days, aiming to cement her place as one of track and field’s top athletes. She’s sp impressive that the tiny star also impressed one of her idols, fellow track star Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

Joyner-Kersee said, “Sha’carri takes it to a whole other level.”

Adding, “You know exactly where Sha’Carri is coming from and you know exactly who you’re dealing with and then she gets out there and backs it up with her performance. Well, when you talk about the nails, the fashion, all the different things… it’s just amazing to see to her bring that flair.”

The Paris Olympics have some of America’s biggest stars taking to social media to support their favorite athletes from Team U.S.A.

While the world was taken aback when Beyoncé did a full narrated commercial for fellow Texas native Simone Biles, actress Kerry Washington, took to Instagram to show her support for Richardson.

Earlier this week, the “Save the Last Dance” star made fans do a full double take after she reposted pictures from her 2023 Halloween costume. She can be seen dressed as Richardson during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials (Track & Field), where the 24-year-old track star wore a blue and teal uniform, with a red and white headband, long bright orange wig, long lashes, nails, and attitude to boot.

Washington wrote in her caption, “Can’t wait to watch my girl @itsshacarri FLY tomorrow!!!!! LET’S GOOOOOOOOO @teamusa @usatf xoxo Sha’Kerry.”