‘That’s a Lane We Both Stay Out Of‘: Snoop Dogg Says He Scrolls Past Martha Stewart’s Thirst Trap Photos After She Posts Steamy Pics

Rapper Snoop Dogg and lifestyle maven Martha Stewart are, in many people’s eyes an uncommon picture of friendship.

The hosting expert, who made millions teaching people to cook, serve and entertain, is also not afraid to share her sexy side with her fans and followers. Every now and again, her 4,099,999 Instagram followers are treated to what many call a “Martha Thirst Trap.” One follower who is taking a pass on taking a look is her “Gin and Juice” bestie.

While interviewing with Insider about his new Jack in the Box Snoop’s Munchie Meal promotion, he was asked about Stewart’s steamy posts. The West Coast hip-hop pioneer says he just tries to scroll to another flick, steering clear of the images. “That’s a lane we both stay out of,” he said.

At 81 years old, Stewart wants people to know she has it.

Whether it is one of her posts on social media, like the July 2020 pool moment that went viral, or her making history as the oldest person to be on the cover of the coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, with tousled hair and a demure smile, she proved true the old adage that just because there is snow on the roof, it doesn’t mean there’s no fire in the furnace.

Stewart and the Death Row owner met in 2008 on her cooking show, “The Martha Stewart Show.” On his first appearance, she taught him how to make mashed potatoes.

Somehow they clicked. He returned to the show in 2009 and this time, the two baked “brownies” together and giggled about “the most important part” of the recipe.

The odd couple’s chemistry both on and off the screen was undeniable, making them television gold.

In 2015, they were hired to appear on Comedy Central’s Justin Bieber Roast, starred together in several shows like “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” and “Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween,” commercials for the Skechers brand, launched their own signature wines and even co-hosted the 2021 and 2022 Puppy Bowls.

When asked about their special bond, Stewart called Snoop her “freedom.”

“When you work with someone like Snoop, it’s like having a sidekick. How great it is. That’s why all the comedians have sidekicks and bands because it loosens them up and lets them be freer. Snoop is my freedom,” she said to People magazine.

Snoop also shared that there is something special about Martha that he has never known, which makes their friendship work.

“I’ve never met anyone like Martha Stewart. When we come together, it’s a natural combination of love, peace, and harmony,” he said in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine.

Though they are great pals, they don’t know too much about each other. Once the dynamic duo was invited on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” to play the “Best Friend Challenge.”

While they gave sweet and complimentary answers in the game, they only got one match.