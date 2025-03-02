‘People Are Quick to Judge’: Fiancé of Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Defends Their Family Against Hurtful Comments After Announcing the Early Arrival of Their First Child at 25 Weeks

Snoop Dogg’s only daughter has just added a little princess to his pound. The newest addition to the Broadus family arrives three months earlier than expected as Cori Broadus and her fiancé Wayne Deuce Polk reportedly welcomed their baby girl at just 25 weeks gestation.

The couple announced their daughter’s birth Saturday, March 1, through a touching black-and-white image of their newborn’s tiny foot on Instagram.

“The princess arrived at 6 months,” Cori began in a joint post with Wayne.

She continued writing, “I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself because I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what God always shows me that He got me! Baby girl came at 25 weeks today and she’s the best!! Thank You God for getting me this far.”

Snoop’s daughter then shared in her Stories more details about the infant’s birth.

She wrote, “1st c-section was success:) s/o to the man up above,” on top of a picture of her on the operating table.

The unexpected early delivery stemmed from Cori’s health complications, including HELLP syndrome, a severe life-threatening complication linked to preeclampsia. The “Daddy’s Girl” recording artist candidly shared her emotional journey on Instagram, saying she went in on Thursday, Feb. 27, and thanking medical professionals for their timely intervention.

“Got to the doctors yesterday thinking I had a bad case of gas … whole time I was developing ‘HELLP SYNDROME’ which is more severe and can even cause death if untreated. Doctors told me thank you for coming and If I would’ve waited for a few more days it would’ve been really bad. Ladies please listen to your bodies and don’t believe everything you see on TikTok talking to myself lowkey.”

Cori’s battle with lupus, a high-risk factor in her pregnancy, compounded concerns, especially following a stroke just a year prior. The couple faced additional strains in late 2024 amidst rumors of infidelity, which stirred public speculation and tensions within their extended families.

As one of hip-hop’s daughters, many of her followers and fans of her father were excited to hear the good news.

“Omggggg all glory to GOD for a healthy baby and mama. congrats!!!” one comment read.

Someone else added, “So proud of you mama ! She couldn’t wait to meet you and put a face to the voice she’s been hearing. You’re great ! I love you.”

A few people chimed in, giving her words of wisdom and support.

While the warm fuzzies flooded the timeline, the hundreds of thousands of followers previously had not been too kind to Wayne. It appears that Cori edited her caption after some social media users were confused asking, “Congratulations. But im genuinely confused…. How did she come 6 months early if she was 25 wks?”

Another said, “Maybe my math is off, but 6 months early would be 4 months, which is 16 weeks, not 25, but ok. Glad all is well.”

Coming to her defense, one individual suggested Cori made an error in her caption, writing, “She might be still sedated but I get what she mean.”

Wayne unloaded on the perplexed social media users, writing, “Yall quick to find a error in something !! Now find that same error in your life and fix that.”

Previously, he addressed social media backlash specifically around their turbulent relationship and what some perceived was the wrong reaction to the baby announcement in December 2024.

“People are quick to judge our journey without knowing the struggles we’ve faced,” Wayne expressed, reaffirming their focus on celebrating every small victory with their newborn daughter.

People were previously upset after reports suggested the two broke up. Those concerns went away after the two appeared on a reality show together titled, “Snoop Dogg’s Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne’s Story.”

However, despite these adversities, grands Snoop Dogg and wife Shante Broadus have shown unwavering support for Cori and Wayne during this pivotal time.

Cori’s mother Shante publicly celebrated the birth announcement, by commenting, “My Berri [prayer hands],” under her daughter’s post.

Reflecting on their newfound journey into parenthood, Cori and Wayne expressed overwhelming gratitude and excitement.

“This baby is so unplanned, but we are soooooo blessed,” Cori shared with E! News, highlighting the joy and anticipation of nurturing their daughter with love and care.

As they navigate the early stages of parenthood, both Cori and Wayne draw inspiration from their parents’ advice and their own evolving understanding of family dynamics.

For Snoop, being a grandfather holds profound significance, describing it as his “crowning achievement in life,” he told People.

Each grandchild, he affirms, holds a unique place in his heart, encapsulating the joy and fulfillment he finds in family bonds. He even has a nickname that they call him, “Papa Noop.”

As the Broadus family welcomes this newest member, they embody strength, unity, and an enduring celebration of life’s most precious moments.