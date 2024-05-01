‘They Never Cheat With Prettier’: Snoop Dogg Suspected of Cheating Again After Wife Shante Broadus Shares Cryptic Post Years After Public Cheating Scandal

Snoop Dogg fans think he may be in the dog house after his wife, Shante Broadus’ cryptic meme stirs suspicions of infidelity.

Shante shares weekly “Boss Lady approved” posts but she shared one that has fans raising their eyebrows. It states, “They never cheat with prettier, they cheat with easier,” which garnered more than 20,000 likes and an assortment of reactions when it was shared on Instagram on April 21.

Several days later, a firestorm of ongoing debates can still be observed in the comments as users argue the various rationales that can fuel cheating and others who have instead turned their focus to the couple’s relationship.

Snoop Dogg’s wife, Shante Broadus, sparks suspicions that rapper has been caught cheating after she posts a cryptic meme about infidelity. (Photos: Bosslady_ent/Instagram.)

Throughout the years, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper has been rumored to have acted on adulterous temptations with numerous women. Today is no exception.

“Anytime she talks about this topic I think what did snoop do now,” read one comment. Another user stated, “Oh, Snoop must have gotten caught again.” A third person suspected that Broadus “must of heard that Celine Powell interview on No Jumper.”

Celina Powell is a well-known social media model with questionable connections to notable men in music and sports. In 2018, she released alleged text messages, photos, and video recordings of her purported entanglement with the Long Beach native.

Celina Powell discussing how she texted Snoop Dogg out of the blue from someone giving her his number & pretending she knew him prior & how he flew her out that night & fucked her raw & snorted coke off of her body. His poor wife.

A fourth comment was more critical of the meme and the couple of nearly 30 years. It read, “Uhm but he’s been cheating since high school.”

Snoop and his high school sweetheart have been together since meeting in the late 1980s. They wed in 1997 and are parents to three children, sons Cordé and Cordell and daughter Cori. Snoop is also the father to son Julian from an extramarital relationship. In total, the long-term lovebirds are grandparents to a dozen grandchildren.

You pray for me Snoop Dogg!!! Okay I'll pray your wife stop going to Hawaii with other men!!!!

Earlier this year, the tables were turned when Shante became the subject of speculation that she too had broken her wedding vows. Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight accused her of carrying on a public affair with an unidentified man when he resurfaced a photo from a years-old Hawaiian getaway.

In the image, Shante smiled while standing with her chest pressed along the back of the male companion and her head slightly rested on his shoulder. The businesswoman has never addressed Knight’s claim or provided background context about the photo.