‘Gonna Smash the Dancers’: Fans Confused After Snoop Dogg’s Wife Opens Strip Club Months After Both Were Suspected of Recently Cheating

Months after Snoop Dogg and his wife both faced cheating accusations, one half of the married duo is about to shake up the West Coast night life by opening a safe haven for dancers.

Snoops’s wife, Shante Broadus, held a grand opening for “The Players Club” in Downtown Los Angeles earlier this week on May 29 with a star-studded party attended by radio host Big Boy and many others. The club opened and operated by Shante’s company, Boss Lady Entertainment dons the same name as Ice Cube’s over two decades ago starring actress LisaRaye McCoy.

Her rap husband shared a video of what attendees can expect when walking into “The Players Club,” which features images of Snoop and Shante surrounded by strippers. Even more shocking was the audition footage showing the boss lady as she throws money on the dancers twerking their assets while she pretended to be their hype man, yelling, “Okkkayyyy.”

Snoop Dogg’s wife Shante Broadus faces criticism after she reveals she opened a strip club in downtown Los Angeles. (Photos: @snoopdogg/Instagram, @playersclubdtla/Instagram)

Some fans appear to be excited about the couple’s latest family venture, assuming it will bring them closer together as “husband and wife in the same business.” However, after recent cheating rumors fans are concerned they could be privately headed for divorce.

Two said, “Possible Divorce loading with that new energy congratulations tho” and “A whole woman opening a strip club is wild for real.”

A third added, “Yeah I’m confused kuz what’s up with Boss lady?!! This is unacceptable in the Lords eyes especially being that they are married.” Another joked, “I see why unc ain’t never stop loving that woman.”

Considering Snoop’s history of cheating, one person said, “Snoop gonna smash the dancers.”

In April, fans suspected Snoop had cheated on his wife, who is also his manager, again after she shared a cryptic message as one of her “Boss Lady approved” posts. It stated, “They never cheat with prettier, they cheat with easier.”

This is also years after the rapper was publicly exposed for sleeping with reality star and known influencer Celina Powell.

Powell has been attached to many men in the music industry, such as Young Thug, 50 Cent, Teyana Taylor’s estranged husband Iman Shumpert, “BMF” star Lil Meech, DJ Akademiks, and more. This same woman previously admitted she lied about claiming she was pregnant with Offset’s baby and had an order of protection placed on her by rapper Waka Flocka, whom she also claims to have slept with.

In a December interview with gossip blogger Tasha K, Powell alleged that she was invited to his hotel where they had unprotected sex and Snoop did “lines of coke everywhere.”

She claims she only found out he was married after he flew her out to the BET Hip Hop Awards, where he allegedly thanked his wife during his acceptance speech. It’s unclear exactly when they began dealing with each other, but Snoop was awarded the I Am Hip Hop Award in 2016.

Celina Powell discussing how she texted Snoop Dogg out of the blue from someone giving her his number & pretending she knew him prior & how he flew her out that night & fucked her raw & snorted coke off of her body. His poor wife. pic.twitter.com/TGnjHBvw2Z — LinaRaye (@Epithymia__) March 8, 2021

Two years later, Powell exposed Snoop by releasing alleged text messages, photos, and FaceTime recordings of her alleged affair with the California rapper, who responded by dropping a trailer for his show “Clout Chasers.”

In it, Snoop describes a “clout chaser” as someone who uses someone else’s name for fame or to go viral. He also shared text messages from a woman in his phone named “Celina Vegas” that read, “Did you still want head” and then “Where do I audition for season one?” with a laughing emoji.

Referring back to his wife, Shante, one critic said, “Suge alleged she is getting some side piece action on his podcast.

Back in February, on his “Collect Call” podcast, the former owner of Death Row Records alleged that Shante had an affair with a man during a getaway to Hawaii, though no truth to that claim has been confirmed.

Shante was Snoop’s high school sweetheart, whom he met in the late 1980s and married in 1997. They share three children, sons Cordé and Cordell and daughter Cori, and a dozen grandchildren. Snoop is also the father to son Julian, who was born one year after he and Shante tied the knot.