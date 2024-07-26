‘Torch Looked Like a Lit Blunt’: Snoop Makes History as the ‘First Person to Crip-walk with the Olympic Torch’ Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg has already been dubbed the star of the 2024 Paris Olympics before the official start of the competition.

Not only is the West Coast rap icon covering the Summer Games for NBC on the ground in France, but he also received the honor of being one of many the torchbearers making their way through the “City of Lights” preceding the Opening Ceremony for the gantlet of athletic events on July 26.

Snoop Dogg’s crip walk during the torch relay is a big hit with fans tuning in to 2024 Paris Olympics. (Photos: @snoopdogg/Instagram)

Fans singled out a seconds-long video of Snoop preparing to hand off the symbolic torch to a member of the relay team near the Stade de France stadium. According to countless social media users, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” artist appeared to sneakily work in some low-key footwork as fans yelled out “Let me see the crip walk.”

An enthusiastic TikTok user exclaimed, “Did he Crip walk that torch? YES! This has been the best week of my LIFE!! USA! USA!” Another comment read, “We need him to crip walk it the entire way.”

On Twitter, a fan tweeted, “Snoop Dog out here representing the West Coast and making history as the first person to Crip-walk with the Olympic Torch. Love to see it & can’t wait for more of his hilarious top-notch Olympic Sports commentary!!!”

Fans cheered and waved as Snoop Dogg carried the Olympic torch in Paris, asking him to crip walk.



“Let me see the crip walk” 😂



pic.twitter.com/wCBM3TBPEn — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 26, 2024

The street dance moves popularized by the Crips gang in Los Angeles during the 1970s spell out C-R-I-P. Snoop is not a formal member of the organization but has lifelong ties to the street fraternity from his upbringing in Long Beach and association with others who have been initiated.

Like other torchbearers, the 52-year-old wore a white track suit, though he made the attire a bit more distinguished as he paired the outfit with a pair of gold sneakers.

Several others joked that the torch resembled a rolled blunt and could not resist joking about Snoop’s affinity for marijuana. “Couldn’t have picked a better person to carry the joint, I mean torch,” quipped one person.

Another said, “Snoop C Walking with the Olympic torch will be in the Smithsonian.”

A third observer added, “I don’t know if the Olympic Torch looked like a lit blunt before Snoop Dogg started holding it. Or if it looks like a lit blunt BECAUSE Snoop Dogg started holding it. Either way, SMOKE THAT COMPETITION! Go U-S-A!!!”

Snoop’s involvement in the Games isn’t a shocker to those who were humored by his and Kevin Hart’s commentary on the various competitors four years ago when the Olympics were held in Tokyo.

One of the many humorous comments that Snoop made was his praise for an equestrian’s horse whose galloping looked like crip walking, at least to the hitmaker. “Oh the horse crip walking, you see that cuh? You see that? On the set. That’s gangsta as a motherf—er…This horse is off the chains. I gotta get this motherf—ker in a video,” he said as Hart doubled over in laughter.

“The UnderDoggs” star has yet to make good on his word about turning the horse into a video star, but fans are certain he will pull off another year of side-splitting comments on the Olympics.