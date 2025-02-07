‘Did He Lie?’: Snoop Dogg Unleashes Savage Roast on Bill Belichick’s 24-Year-Old Girlfriend That Leaves Them Speechless 

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his much younger girlfriend became the butt of a stinging joke by Snoop Dogg.

Belichick, 72, and Jordon Hudson, 24 attended NFL Honors in New Orleans, Louisiana on Feb. 6 months after going public with their relationship. Snoop was tapped to host the ceremony and during his monologue, he took a comical shot at the couple’s 48-year age difference.

Snoop Dogg clowns New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for dating a 24-year-old woman. (Photos by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; billbelichick/Instagram)

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker reflected on his lifelong football fandom while Belichick, Hudson, the likes of Deion Sanders and more sat in the audience.

“I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time. I remember back when the Cowboys was good, I remember back when the Chiefs was bad, and I remember,” Snoop paused before adding, “when Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

"Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet." @SnoopDogg didn't hold back in his opening monologue 😅 pic.twitter.com/xJ7Fh8isvX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2025

The television cameras cut to Hudson looking shocked at Snoop’s punchline while Belichick held a slight smile on his face. Other guests in the crowd gasped and laughed.

In addition, social media users shared their reactions to Snoop’s crack on the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach and his romantic companion for the evening.

“I mean did he lie?????” one person on X asked. Another tweet read, “Can’t be mad at him, you brought her out in public knowing damn well you’re old enough to be her grandfather.”

A like-minded person added, “When your girlfriend is young enough to be your granddaughter, there is a cringeworthy line that is crossed.”

Taking a dig at Hudson’s outfit, one person said, “It’s weird enough Belichick is with someone this young she did not need to wear that outfit. Wtf.”

Snoop caught some heat as well. For instance, a critic of his comedy routine tweeted, “That was probably the only good joke!” Someone else noticed, “He struggled to get that one out… [Second] guessed it for a second there Snoop!”

Before the NFL Honors officially began, Belichick and Hudson walked the red carpet at New Orleans’ Saenger Theater. Photos of the pair hit the internet which sparked conversation about their relationship as well.

Hudson wore a metallic silver floor-length gown with a cutout that exposed her stomach, a high slit and long train. Belichick arrived at the ceremony in a white collared shirt, blue tie, black dress pants, and a red blazer with an NFL 100 logo.

“I can see the chemistry. I think this is real love. Not just for money. Age is just a number. So romantic!” an excited commenter expressed on Page Six’s Instagram page.

Sarcastically, another Instagram user wrote, “She’s trying a little too hard – reeks of desperation.”

Furthermore, a commenter scolded Belichick by writing, “C’mon, this is embarrassing for him. So gross.”

Previously, Belichick’s former NFL colleague teased him over his current partner’s age. Former Patriots player Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski made fun of Belichick at Netflix’s “The Roast of Tom Brady” television special in May 2024.

“Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked. But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School, you were scouting your new girlfriend,” Gronkowski joked.

The five-time Pro Bowl tight end continued to rag on his former boss by adding, “Coach, my joke wasn’t f—ed up, but that’s f—ed up.”

In June 2024, TMZ first reported that Belichick was dating Hudson. Their romance supposedly began in early 2023 after the sports icon ended his 16-year relationship with Linda Holliday that same year.

Belichick reportedly met Hudson on an airplane flight while she was still a Bridgewater State University student. They made their red carpet debut at the Museum Gala in New York City in Dec. 2024.

The current head coach of the University of North Carolina and the former college cheerleader were also photographed together at the 2024 American Museum of Natural History gala in December.

Before being involved with Holliday and Hudson, Belichick was married to Debby Clarke from 1977 to 2006. Clarke gave birth to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team member’s three children.

Bill and Debby’s oldest child, Amanda Belichick, was born in 1984. Stephen “Steve” Belichick was born in 1987. There is no public information about the birth year of the youngest son, Brian Belichick.