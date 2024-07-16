‘He Cheats On His Wife Aggressively’: A Post Celebrating Snoop Dogg and His Wife’s Decades-Long Marriage Goes Left as Fans Bring Up Rapper’s Alleged Infidelity

Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus celebrated their 27-year wedding anniversary last month, marking one of the longest hip-hop unions in the industry.

But when a fan online showed some love to the West Coast couple it backfired, leaving many recalling their marriage hasn’t been as blissful as most hoped.

Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus face criticism about infidelity in their 27-year marriage. (Photo: @bosslady_ent/Instagram)

The post originally shared on X features an image of the two at prom, on their wedding day, and another of them in 2018. To the married duo once viewed as relationship goals, one person wrote, “Long marriage does not mean healthy or happy marriage oh Make Una know.”

The high school sweethearts from Long Beach Polytechnic High School met and later got married in June 1997. Snoop filed for divorce in 2004, citing irreconcilable differences. However, they later reconciled, renewing their vows in 2008, and have been together since.

But fans will never let either forget about their past with infidelity.

“This is hilarious, he cheats on his wife aggressively,” wrote one person, while another said, “He’s been cheating literally the entire time.”

A third said, “Snoop had an outside son while married.”

Snoop and Shante share three kids, sons Cordae, 29 and Cordell, 27, and daughter Cori, 25. In June 1998, a year before his daughter was born, a woman named Laurie Helmond gave birth to Snoop’s son, Julian Corrie Broadus.

One social media user asked, “He might be cheating but how do we know they don’t have an open relationship?”

The response followed with: “O she cheated on him too.. that’s how they run their marriage.”

Both parties have been accused of cheating in the last few months. Back in February, Snooped responded that his former label head, Suge Knight, needed to pray for peace after doing an interview with VladTV while currently incarcerated for voluntary manslaughter.

“You pray for me Snoop Dogg!!! Okay I’ll pray your wife stop going to Hawaii with other men!!!!” read a purported post from a Suge Knight fan page on X, paired with an image of Shante smiling with her head slightly rested on a man’s shoulder.

“They have had their ups and downs. But they make it work!” wrote one fan rooting for Snoop and Shante.

She stuck by him through his faux pimp career and his outside baby…real love 🙃 — NiCoko (@Miss6footer) July 15, 2024

Snoop has confessed he’s put his wife, who now serves as his manager, “through so much.” The couple have weathered the storm through label issues, the infamous West and East Coast rap beefs, a early ’90s murder case and much more.

During a 2023 appearance on “Today with Hoda & Jenna,” the “Gin & Juice” rapper said they’ve been able to last so long due to the sacrifices they’ve made for each other.

“To have a family and to be who we are … we both wanted to get to that goal, and when we reached it, it was hard because we definitely had so many different things pulling you away from marriage, with people divorcing every other day,” he said.

“When you truly love somebody, there ain’t nothing you can do to break that up,” added Snoop.

For the Long Beach legend, it was “true love at first sight,” and the two are now moving forward with their house full of 12 grandkids and a variety of business ventures, including Shante’s strip club, “The Players Club,” in Los Angeles. The club was named after Ice Cube’s classic 1998 movie starring actress LisaRaye McCoy.

A month after the Suge Knight fan reply sparked fans’ interest, others accused Snoop of cheating recently, an allegation spurred by a cryptic message on Shante’s IG page.

“They never cheat with prettier, they cheat with easier,” it read.

Fans were nervous due to the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper’s history of being tempted by numerous women.

An influencer named Celina Powell became the basis of his television show called “Clout Chasers” in 2018. That same year, she exposed Snoop by releasing text messages, photos and videos as proof of an entanglement between the two.