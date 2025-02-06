‘I Think She Was Just Teasing’: Drew Barrymore Believed Martha Stewart Disliked Her Before Fellow TV Personality Shoved Her During Interview

Drew Barrymore, 49, is dismissing her awkward exchange with Martha Stewart, 83.

Back in November 2024, Stewart playfully shoved the Golden Globe Award winner after stroking her arm and back during a televised interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Barrymore was a recent guest on the Feb. 5 edition of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” where she talked about some of the guests on her show.

“No one has had bad breath yet and I’m like pupil to pupil,” she explained to Cohen, who asked, “And the reason for being pupil to pupil is?”

“I don’t know, I can’t actually control it,” Barrymore replied.

At one point, Cohen brought up the polarizing moment Stewart appeared to shove her.

“Was Martha Stewart like, ‘ehh’?” the Bravo network executive asked as he demonstrated a pushing movement with his hand.

Drew Barrymore catches heat for failing to keep her hands off guests after promising she would stop being so touchy feely weeks after Martha Stewart shoved her. (Photo: Drewbarrymore/Instagram)

The “Charlie’s Angels” star said, “You know what? I think she was just teasing,” while Cohen quickly agreed, “I do too.”

Barrymore believes it was a brief moment that was blown out of proportion by trolls online.

“I’ve never been able to say this before with confidence, but I can now. I think Martha really does like me,” she stated. “I think the internet just misunderstood the moment and ran with it.”

“When I first was getting to know her, I was like, ‘I don’t think she likes me, but I think I broke through,” the 49-year-old shared about Stewart, believing, “She doesn’t dislike me.”

Barrymore insisted she has a friendly rapport with the “Martha Cooks” author despite elicited reactions from people on the internet about her touchy-feely reputation.

“I would be so uncomfortable if someone sat so close to me while talking to them like she does lol,” one individual posted in the comments of the “Watch What Happens Live” YouTube video.

A second person stated, “Drew needs to respect people’s personal space. It’s so cringey!” A similar comment read, “She gets way too close.”

“I don’t watch Drew’s show because her up-close and personal interviews make me so uncomfortable. I don’t understand why the guests allow that. And I disagree. Martha Stewart was very uncomfortable from the clips I saw online,” a critic expressed.

Footage of Barrymore invading Stewart’s personal space on her talk show started off with a puzzling question.

“What makes you soft and gooey, though?” Barrymore asked Stewart on her daily syndicated program. The lifestyle and hospitality specialist expressed being confused.

Barrymore explained, “Soft and gooey treatment – when you’re treated like a lady.” That is when the mother of two began softly rubbing Stewart.

“You’re the wrong gender,” Stewart fired back while pushing Barrymore away as the live audience applauded.

Barrymore has admitted that she gets close to her guests, even noting that a focus group was used for her show before launching. “It was not good. It was awful,” she said.

While appearing on “Watch What Happens,” Barrymore had her own close encounter with fellow guest Nate Burleson. The new “Hollywood Squares” host had a specific question for his counterpart.

“You get close, you get in there,” Burleson said. He and Barrymore then leaned in towards each other until their foreheads were nearly touching.

The ex-NFL wide receiver continued, “So when you get in there, do you give a little [sniffs Barrymore] beforehand?”

Barrymore did not seem thrown off by Burleson unexpectedly taking a whiff of her neck. She countered, “All I’m thinking about also is how’s my breath.”

Barrymore has admitted her tendency to get up close and personal with her guests was seen as a problem for some viewers.

The daughter of actor John Drew Barrymore and actress Jaid Barrymore also discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic was hard for her because she enjoys being in other people’s company.

“Not everyone’s favorite, but I’m sorry to those people,” Barrymore said to members of the audience turned off by her affectionate interview style. “We’re always going to be big on joy and laughter and feeling good.”