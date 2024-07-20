‘She Gone Be Pregnant Again and I Don’t Blame Him’: Ciara Shows Off Her ‘Crazy Thick’ Body, and Fans Tell Russell Wilson to Watch Out 

A week after the launch of Missy Elliott’s “Out of this World” tour, co-headliner Ciara is making waves onstage and social media with her post-baby concert-ready body.

The mother of four (Future, Sienna, Win and Amora) has joined the “Get Ur Freak On” chart-topper — who recently made history as the first rapper to have her music played in space —alongside Busta Rhymes and Timbaland for a 24-city concert series. And Ciara is bringing her “A game” to fans across the country.

Ciara opens up about how Russell Wilson’s mesmerizing eyes got her pregnant with baby #4. (Photo:@russellwilson/Instagram)

Recently, she posted a short clip of herself backstage, dressed in an all-black catsuit, leather gloves, and a wide belt with a hardware-decorated choker. Ciara completed the look with a black fur hat and glasses, her honey blonde wig peeking out. A graffiti flap hung from her side, barely covering her perfectly round booty bump.

Ciara proudly captioned the social media post, “Got a lil Thicca he grippin the waist.”

Fans were quick to react, with one writing, “GYAT— I mean, goodness gracious. I know a bodysuit scream when it see you coming.”

The Shade Room posted the video, and many of their 23.9 million followers weighed in, complimenting her on her curves and speculating that baby number five might be on the way after the tour.

“Whew… A natural body made by pushing out babies, dancing, and having Russ knock the sonic coins outta you. I love that for her,” one person wrote.

Another noted, “Finer and finer each kid!!” While someone else predicted, “Welp she gone be pregnant again and I don’t blame him.”

One person offered advice to younger women, “Example of if you just wait till you hit the grown grown women age 38 plus you’ll have your bbl.” Along the same line, a fan joked, “Ma’am you been thick but this is crazy thick!!!! GET THAT SHI-T CICI!!!!”

Many credited her youngest child, baby Amora, for her enhanced physique. “Mighty [heart eye emojis] that last baby made them hips yell the truth!!!” an Instagram user wrote. Another added, “Last baby got her thick af. thats how my sister got with her last pregnancy.. she used to be skin and bones, Lawd jesus I swore fore Gawd she shaped like Bernice Burgos now.”

It’s looking righttt 🥹🌞✨✨ — Bianca Janee (@MsViintage) July 19, 2024

Even ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Pedro Pascal couldn’t help but notice after he was caught gazing at Ciara’s thickness when she wore a skintight Brown latex dress on the red carpet during the 2024 SAG Awards in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Interestingly, while preparing for the tour, the “Goodies” singer shared that she was trying to lose some of her baby weight, and fans let her know they like her just the way she is.

As a former teen star, the public has watched Ciara grow from a high school senior to a Grammy-winning singer, philanthropist, mother and wife.

She and her NFL husband, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, have one of the steamiest relationships in the public eye, often showcasing their affection for the world to see. Whether on the red carpet or at private dinners or in footage online, their followers frequently comment on how they can’t keep their hands off each other.

For now, Wilson will have to wait as he prepares for the upcoming NFL season though Ciara’s tour wraps in late August. But in their downtime, the world will continue to wait and see if another baby announcement is on the horizon this fall.