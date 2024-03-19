‘Pedro Was Ready to Risk It All’: Ciara Fans Crack Up After ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Pedro Pascal Is Seemingly Caught Gazing at Singer’s Thick Curves In Skintight Latex

Pittsburgh Steelers’ Russell Wilson is not the only one impressed by his wife Ciara’s “Goodies.”

While on the red carpet during the 2024 SAG Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, “Game of Thrones” actor Pedro Pascal seemed to undress the mother of four with his eyes as she posed for paparazzi in a chocolatey brown latex dress.

Pedro Pascal (left) and Ciara (right) at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Feb. 24, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photos: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

In a viral video circulating on social media, both stars are seen standing before the press before entering the prestigious celebration on Feb. 25.

Pascal is off to the side, yet he can’t seem to take his eyes off of Ciara. Meanwhile, Wilson, Ciara’s husband, is spotted fixing the bottom of his lady’s dress.

Fans on Instagram were quick to point out how the Chilean-American actor was admiring her.

“Honestly, don’t blame him. Do you see Ciara? She’s gorgeous,” one person wrote, followed by another who said, “The Mandalorian was feeling the Force baby!! LOL.”

Another fan joked that “Pedro was ready to risk it all and her husband said baby come here!!”

While another fan pointed out that Pascal meant no disrespect. “I don’t think it was malicious or him trying to be disrespectful, I think he was waiting his turn but respectfully admiring her beauty. She’s stunning! How could you not get stuck,” they said.

“Of course Cici gonna make em stare!” another person wrote, adding, “But I’m distracted by how Russell honors his queen! Men please take note and emulate.”

Wilson definitely honors his queen and makes sure people know how much he loves his woman. The couple shared a flirty moment at their table at the awards show. Ciara went live with her fans as she cooed in Wilson’s ear.

“I’mma need to take you out that latex,” says Wilson as he leans over and speaks into the camera about his wife.

“Oh, stop,” she says to her hubby, to which he resigns, “Fine, fine, I’ll keep you in it.”

Then the Grammy winner looked into the camera and whispered, “Stop, you play too much,” and ended the video with a smirk on her face.

Part of what’s making Ciara so scrumptious is the extra weight that she gained and has maintained since her last child, Amora’s birth, in December 2023. While she has always packed on some pounds while pregnant, the “Promise” singer has usually shed the weight within months.

Ciara after giving birth to Amora Princess Wilson vs. before (Photos: @ciara/Instagram)

Ciara revealed in 2016 that with her first son, Future, she gained 60 pounds.

“After delivering my son, a 9-lb. 10-oz. baby, and gaining 60 lbs., I was committed to [returning] to how I felt before I had him. Four months after having him, I was back to my original shape. There’s something very empowering about that,” she said in an interview with People magazine.

She also, according to Madame Noire, gained even more weight while pregnant with her daughter Sienna Princess,6, and son Win Harrison, 3.

“I gained 65 pounds, and I said, ‘I’m not going to do that this time. I’m not going to do it. Then I gained probably 65 and some change!” she said in 2020 when she became an ambassador for Weight Watchers.

While it seems that the “Level Up” star has always pushed to lose weight, she also knows how to make the baby bump work for her.

Ciara announcing last year that she was expecting baby No. 4, which is her third with her husband Russell Wilson. @ciara/Instagram

In August 2023, she took to her Instagram to announce her fourth child while promoting her new single, “How We Roll,” featuring Chris Brown. Her reveal video received more than one million plays, over 218,000 likes, and more than 10,000 comments, with people celebrating the new addition that made their family of five become one of six.

Whether pregnant or postpartum, CiCi continues to attract attention with her stunning beauty, making her one of the most exquisite women the industry has ever encountered.