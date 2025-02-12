‘It’s an Immediate NO’: Ciara’s Sheer Red Carpet Dress Sparks Backlash from Critics Begging Her to ‘Bring Back Classy Fashion’

Ciara teased quite the “Body Party” with her head-turning wardrobe selection for the Tory Burch show during New York Fashion Week. The star-studded event was held at the Museum of Modern Art on Feb. 10.

The Atlanta bombshell laced her curves in a black bodysuit that was covered by a sheer, black dress with a white collar and brown panels at the waist and on the garment’s short sleeves.

R&B singer Ciara stuns in sheer dress at NYFW. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The sexy outfit was paired with black pointy heels, a pair of black frames, subtle nude makeup, and her hair being styled in an ash blond lob parted down the middle with the ends curled upwards completed the look.

Her statement attire was described by People Style as “smart,” but fan reactions suggested a much wider perspective on the fashion moment. A supporter raved, “The BADDEST! Arguh wit ya mammy. No typo.”

Several others flooded the comments of reposts showcasing the look with fire emojis, red hearts, and heart-eyed emojis. Another appreciative individual remarked that the clothing selection was “sheer but classy.” Someone also gushed that she was “just gorgeous.”

But there were multiple others who felt the married mother of four was following a disappointing fashion trend of leaving little to the imagination. Two critics bluntly wrote, “Bring back the classy fashion!!” and “It’s an immediate NO.”

A third but similar opinion stated, “Beautiful lady, however, I will nvr understand women revealing all. Sad and tasteless. Sex has been selling since the beginning of time.”

A third typed that Ciara “WTF is this with this sheer look that shows all your underwear … not a good look.” Meanwhile, a fourth person critically commented, “Cici, what is you doing, boo? You look a mess from your head to your feet!”

Furthermore, fans who turned their noses up at the fashion risk said the sheer dress looked more like a bathing suit cover-up and were generally perplexed by the underwear look that countless other celebrities have rocked.

However, one person not complaining about the “Goodies” artist’s bold looks is Ciara. She wore a similar sheer outfit in photos posted on her Instagram page last week. She attended the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Studios on Feb. 1. in Los Angeles.

In the past, her sheer and form-fitting wardrobe selections have led to many raised eyebrows. She nearly bared all in a net dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, which she attended with husband Russell Wilson.

When she stripped down, wearing only a pink hat, thigh-high boots, and a leather coat, for the cover of her EP “CiCi,” even more selective outrage was spewed online.

However, Ciara remains largely unbothered by the mixed reviews of her boundary-pushing style as she continues to keep her body and clothes at the top of mind of her haters and supporters.