‘Time to Hang It Up!’: Russell Wilson Addresses Possible Retirement After Being Named Among Worst Quarterbacks During Disastrous Steelers Season

In the wake of a crushing playoff defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, Russell Wilson finds himself at a crossroads with a lot of fans wanting him to call it quits.

The 36-year-old quarterback’s future with the Pittsburgh Steelers hangs in the balance after a season that began with promise but ended in disappointment, capped by five consecutive losses and a wild card round exit that extended the Steelers’ playoff victory drought to 14 years.

The story of Wilson’s 2024 season reads like a tale of two halves. After a surprisingly strong start that rekindled memories of his Super Bowl-winning days in Seattle, Wilson’s performance sadly plummeted.

In the final five weeks of the season, he ranked a dismal 30th out of 31 quarterbacks in EPA (expected points added) per dropback, according to Steelers Now. He

Russell Wilson Opens Up About Retirement Plans Following a Poor 2024 Season with the Pittsburgh Steelers (Photos: @dangerusswilson/Instagram)

This nasty record has left Steelers fans questioning whether their team should move forward with the veteran signal-caller.

As retirement rumors swirl, Wilson remained steadfast in his commitment to the game during a conference call after the loss.

“I’ve been fortunate to have a great career so far in a lot of moments,” Wilson told reports on Jan. 11. “Sometimes, when you set out for something great, you’re not always going to do it. It’s not going to always be that way.”

Wilson exudes determination and passion for the game.

Russell Wilson speaks to the media. pic.twitter.com/cQh8LIy9Qx — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 12, 2025

“The best thing for me personally, what I’m excited about, is just getting ready for the offseason. Getting ready to be my best,” he declared. “I love this game. I got so much more ball left in me. I’m excited about that part of it. I respect this game so much and it means everything to me.”

The final chapter of Wilson’s season was written in Baltimore, where the Ravens dominated with 299 rushing yards and a 21-0 halftime lead.

Despite Wilson’s respectable stat line — 20-for-29 for 270 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions — the performance felt hollow in a game that exposed Pittsburgh’s defensive vulnerabilities.

Social media has been ablaze with calls for Wilson to hang up his cleats.

“Dear Russell Wilson…it’s time to RETIRE! You have done your job, now it’s time to enjoy the rest of your life!!” one fan exclaimed.

Others suggested his family life with singer Ciara Wilson and their four children might be a better focus for him.

“Mans just needs to retire and focus on his wife and kids,” an X user tweeted.

A third person said, “Russell Wilson time to hang it up . Family time is here.”

However, some fans have rushed to Wilson’s defense, pointing out his solid performance in the playoff loss.

“This loss wasn’t on Wilson,” one supporter argued on the Daily Mail. “The Steelers just played a better team, with a Hall of Fame RB, and (potentially) a generational QB, on the road.”

Adding, “If the Steelers want to blame anything it would be managing only 29 total rushing yards when they gave up 299. Wilson might very well be done soon, but you don’t blame the QB with the 121.3 game rating for the teams inability to stop the run again and again.”

Another X user tweeted in his defense, “Russ balled out, he’s not the reason the Steelers lost.”

On Monday, Jan. 13, when asked if he wanted to remain in Pittsburgh, Wilson told reporters, “Yeah, that’s the plan. I love it here and everything else. I think we have a great football team. Obviously, it didn’t end the way we wanted it to, and I think there’s a lot more to do. I said to you guys before, I always trust God and the process.”

The quarterback’s future now rests in the hands of the Steelers’ front office. After his rocky two-year stint in Denver, Wilson seemed to have found new life in Pittsburgh, but whether that’s enough to warrant re-signing with Pittsburgh — Wilson was on a one-year contract this past season — remains to be seen.

The team has remained tight-lipped about their plans, though the playoff elimination may have dampened their enthusiasm for offering Wilson a substantial deal.

As Pittsburgh faces difficult decisions about its quarterback situation, some look at this loss with a measured view.

“Baltimore is an overall better team, they were going to win,” one fan noted. “But, it is fair to say that Jackson is well ahead of Wilson. Pittsburgh do need a better QB to take a step up to SB contender.”

Whatever the Steelers decide, Wilson has made one thing clear: retirement isn’t in his immediate plans.