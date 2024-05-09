‘She Talking To Other Rich Folks’: Fans Give Ciara a Reality Check After Inspirational Message About ‘Soft Era’ and Motherhood Goes Left

On May 7, Ciara posted a photo on social media with the caption, “Motherhood can be your soft girl era too.” Now, many of her fans are calling her “out of touch,” saying the “soft life” is merely wishful thinking in this economy.

Ciara is a wife and mom of four, three of whom she shares with her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson signed a $1.2 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the Denver Broncos continue paying the remainder of his $39 million contract. Many individuals pointed out that it’s easier to be a mom in your “soft girl era” when you have the money to hire help.

“She talking to other rich folks. Don’t quit your job, ladies,” laughed one X user.

“Don’t fall for it, ladies. Ain’t nothing soft about motherhood for most of us, another X user tweeted.

“It’s a hard knock life for the rest of us. She can keep this mess,” added another.

Some social media users are cautioning mothers to take Ciara’s caption with a grain of salt and be realistic about motherhood’s demands and expectations.

“Not if you’re doing it without support and a lot of money,” one X user replied. “Don’t let this wealthy woman fool y’all.”

“You rich so I’m sure it’s softer than most,” another X user pointed out.

The Demands and Expectations of Motherhood

The most recent AAUW Action Fund data found more than 72 percent of mothers with children under 18 are working. These numbers for women who are single, widowed, or divorced work at a slightly higher rate, with more than 77 percent contributing to the workforce.

In another study by Welch, researchers found working moms clock an average of 98 hours per week. From some perspective, that’s the same as working 2.5 full-time jobs. However, for many mothers who want to work, child care costs hold them back. More than half of women who identified as homemakers said they would look for a job if they had access to more affordable child care, according to a survey by the Center for American Progress.

A family of four needs to make more than $275,000 to live comfortably in most U.S. cities, but the median income for families of four in the U.S. is approximately $87,000 or less. That’s why some social media users call Ciara’s caption tone deaf.

A pack of 18 diapers is $44

Child care is minimum is 1300 monthly

Average cost in the US to have a baby is 30k without insurance



Women weren’t the only ones with input on Ciara’s tweet, dads offered some insight as well. One male tweeter stated, “A pack of 18 diapers is $44. Child care is a minimum $1300 monthly. Average cost in the US to have a baby is 30k without insurance ….just for those who was on the fence.”

There’s no doubt that motherhood is a blessing, but some people say Ciara’s comments undermine the challenges for working families.

“This only applies to very wealthy women who can afford Nannies, Maids, Private Chefs, & Personal Assistants. This doesn’t apply to you regular poor women. But she’s pretty though,” tweeted a fan.