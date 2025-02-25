‘Go Seek Help’: Fans Come to Russell Wilson’s Rescue After Heartfelt Tribute to Ciara and Kids Called ‘Corny’ By Trolls

Russell Wilson is grinding the gears of some of his fans over his latest Instagram post.

Wilson’s latest Instagram post is stirring up quite the buzz among his social media followers. What was meant to be a sweet dedication to his family has caught the attention of online trolls and left many talking.

The star quarterback, who is married to singer Ciara, shared a carousel post on Feb. 23 in complete dedication to his family. The post, which he captioned “Forever R.C.F.S.W.A. God’s Grace,” included 11 sweet moments of him, his wife, and their children.

The carousel starts with one picture of Wilson and Ciara smiling with their cheeks pressed together. The next three photos spotlight their kids, with each of the four appearing in at least one of them. Ciara also appears in two of those three pictures.

Russell Wilson posts tribute to his wife Ciara and their four children Future, Sienna, Win, and Amora (Photo: @dangerusswilson/Instagram)

In the next five pictures, there are different shots of just Ciara and Wilson and then a couple featuring their children.

The second-to-last picture was the perfect family photo of the couple and all of their children in one shot. The final image was of Wilson and his youngest son, Win, smiling.

The acronym in the caption stands for each of their names: Russell, Ciara, and their children Future, Sienna, Win, and Amora. Future is Wilson’s stepson, whose biological father is rapper Future.

As the couple approaches 10 years of marriage with no public scandals between them, they seemingly look happy as ever. However, there are a few hating fans who have dubbed Wilson as “corny” for the way that he expresses love to his family.

He got a lot of love under his Sunday post, but the carousel also caused one person to spiral into a whirlwind of criticism.

“Everything he do is just corny why u putting all y’all initials together,” the person who seemed very bothered by Wilson’s post wrote. “Of course y’all are forever y’all have 3 kids together like he mad social media he wants this to be posted so bad so them old ladies can be like awww what’s the prayer or I love how he love future Give it up bruh.”

However, Wilson did not need to respond because multiple fans rushed to the comments section in his defense.

One defender wrote, “Why are you on his page. Don’t you post what you want on your page. It’s to much going on in the world to be jealous and hateful. May you find peace.”

A second person clapped back, commenting, “Sounds like you are drowning in father issues 😢you should go seek help or find your dad cause it’s giving miserable.”

A third person wrote, “Being this upset over a man because he’s showing off his beautiful family is weirdo behavior.”

“Why are you here?” asked a fourth. “Why are you so pressed about Russell posting his family on his page? Go find yousome happiness and something productive to do.”

As Russell and Ciara continue to ignore the negativity, they continue to toy with the possibility of extending their family.

In a hot string of photos posted by Ciara in October, Russell Wilson let it be known that he is still his wife’s biggest fan and ready to grow their clan by adding baby No. 5 into the mix.

In Ciara’s comments he wrote, “Im ready when you are. We can call him Cinco.”

Ciara is not totally opposed to the idea of having a fifth child, but she has voiced that it won’t happen right now. The couple welcomed their youngest child, Amora, in December 2023.

She told People magazine in November, “Russ keeps walking around going like this, like, ‘Cinco.’ And I’m like, ‘High five, I love you too,’”

The 39-year-old said, “I mean, listen, I think we’ll make it to five, but this mom needs a little time. Just a little bit.”