‘That’s How You Ended Up with Four Kids’: Ciara’s Steamy New Post Shows Fans Exactly Why Russell Wilson Can’t Keep His Hands Off Her

Fans say R&B singer Ciara has been an “it” girl since 2003 when her single “Goodies” climbed to the top of the charts months after she graduated from high school.

Two decades later she’s proved she’s still got it. The singer and wife of NFL star Russell Wilson continues to serve class and sex appeal with every post online, making it clear why their family keeps getting bigger and bigger every other year.

Over a week after facing criticism for appearing on the remix of the gospel song “Altar” with Hulvey, the Georgia peach gave critics a little something to talk about.

Ciara fans and her husband Russell Wilson are drooling over her new post on Instagram. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Ten To One)

On July 1, the “Color Purple” actress posted a black and white photograph on her Instagram featuring herself in a blond wet and wavy curl bob wig, a black men’s jacket and leg warmer — as she straddles a silver chair. Her perfectly structured face, pursed lips and cool shades gave off a signature cool look.

“Cinderella,” Ciara wrote in her caption paired with a black heart emoji was all that she wrote in the caption.

And while some fans believe it’s a hint to perhaps a new song or project, it’s actually an editorial look for her shoot with the art and fashion outlet Numéro Netherlands.

Still many were mesmerized by her look.

Fans immediately flocked to CiCi’s comment section to talk about just how good she looked.

“Keep applying pressure fav. Don’t take your foot off these haters. Love you so much,” one person wrote.

Another said, “GIVE EM LEGS MRS. WILSON,” while a third comment read, “Ok, Mrs Willson Yes indeed coming through with the pressure.”

Her most famous fan in the comments was her husband eight years, come July 6, who posted three crowns and three heart eye emojis.

“Calm down, sir! #5,” someone said under Wilson’s remark. Other fans had the same thought, writing, “She gon wind up pregnant again” and “So that’s how u ended up with 4 kids huh.”

It seems almost any time Ciara shares a steamy post, fans tease her about having more kids.

Two months after giving birth to her fourth child, a daughter Amora, she posted photos from their romantic Valentine’s Day dinner. On the table was red and white roses, wine, caviar candle light, red napkins and a menu. In Ciara’s lap was their adorable infant.

She also shared a photo of her other three children, son Future, 10, daughter Sienna, 7, and son Win, who turns 4 later this month.

Their parents often leave fans gushing over their flirtatious language even in public. While attending this year’s SAG Awards, where “The Color Purple” was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category for the film, in which she portrayed the adult version of Nettie, her husband let the world hear his private request.

“Imma need to take you out that latex” Russell Pleaseee 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iSdfVqrC8w — Brit-Ta-Nay-Nay (@BrittanyLovesC) February 26, 2024

While many are putting the baby mojo in the air, Ciara is actually booked and busy, and balancing motherhood with style as she prepares to go on Missy Elliott’s Out of This World Tour with Busta Rhymes.

She has quietly documented her journey to losing 70 pounds and has officially stopped breastfeeding according to her latest IG post. Although the weight has been slowly coming off, fans are still screaming, “We love thick Cici.”

The tour begins this weekend in Seattle on July 6 at the Climate Pledge Arena.