‘I Can’t Tell If She Had Work Done’: Ciara’s Attempt to Show Off Her Upgraded ‘Goodies’ Goes Left After Fans Accuse Her of Going Under the Knife

R&B singer Ciara continues to capture headlines, not just for her beautiful family and her fairytale romance with Russell Wilson but also for her seemingly ageless beauty. However, even after 20 years into her career, the Princess of Crunk still leaves some skeptical.

As May wrapped up, the Atlanta native paid homage to her 2004 album, “Goodies,” donning a pink velvet Bebe sweatsuit and diamond cross necklace, reminiscent of her debut look from 20 years ago when she first emerged as an 18-year-old singing sensation.

Back then, Ciara Princess Harris was a fresh face climbing the charts. Today, she’s a mother of four and a powerhouse entrepreneur, steering her career as the owner of her own label.

NEW Singer Ciara visits Music Choice on April 4, 2019, in New York City. (Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

Ciara captioned her post: “Y2K is Calling.”

Fans couldn’t help but compare Ciara now to the Ciara we met back in 2004. They quickly posted side-by-side comparison photos to show the singer’s growth.

“20 years in the game,” wrote one fan.

20 years in the game. pic.twitter.com/WIuYA6G1X3 — BLH (@_RareDefined) May 31, 2024

“omg the princess of crunk is back,” said another.

“The fact that you’re cosplaying yourself is so iconic,” a third fan wrote.

For some fans, the comparisons raised a side-eye.

“So, she did have nose surgery lol,” one person posted, while another echoed, “We see the nose job.”

so she did have nose surgery lol https://t.co/MSPp3GvaCR — Mamacitaaa 👄 (@RiaFierce) May 31, 2024

Fans immediately came to the singer’s defense, with some digging in the crates to find even older photos to prove that makeup could play a factor in the singer’s change of appearance.

“Who did her nose job?” one fan asked, prompting another fan to respond with a photo of Ciara in her high school cheerleader uniform, “Contouring unless she had a nose job in high school.”

Contouring unless she had a nose job in high school pic.twitter.com/sLxl3Ygsw4 — Phylissa Cain (@PhylissaCain) June 1, 2024

“I thought it was makeup,” an X user wrote, adding, “I honestly can’t tell if she had work done.”

However, some people were still not buying it. “Nah she definitely touched it,” a naysayer wrote.

This isn’t the first time that she’s been accused of getting plastic surgery.

As recently as 2023, the public suspected that she had “a nose job, a jaw implant, and possible botox/filler,” one person on Reddit suggested, adding, “ Her eyebrows look raised higher up, so I think she had an endoscopic brow lift. Personally, I don’t like her new jawline. I feel that softer features look more feminine.”

Rumors have plagued the star for years, but she has never addressed the rumors.

She has talked about her beauty regimen, which seems to be key to her looking so young. Learning how to take care of her skin has made a difference in how she is aging compared to many of her peers.

“Understanding how game-changing it was when I went from using any kind of face wash and lotion on my skin to actually using skin care, I could see the difference and the consistency in my skin, which was really important,” she explains in an interview with Vogue.

She said she uses her own skin care brand, one that is a part of her $20 million empire, according to Finurah.

But it is not just her face that has people questioning if she really is as pretty as she comes off, it is also her body.

Even after giving birth to her youngest child in December 2023, she still is slaying whenever she posts or she and her husband step out. In March, when she attended the 2024 SAG Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, “Game Thrones” actor Pedro Pascal could not take his eyes off her as she styled in a chocolatey brown latex dress.

The question about her alleged cosmetic surgeries may never be answered, but one thing that fans can be certain of is that she remains one of the baddest chicks in the game.