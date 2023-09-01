‘My Heart Is Broken’: DeVon Franklin Had to Learn How to ‘Mourn the Loss of His Marriage’ Following Divorce From Meagan Good

Pastor DeVon Franklin incorporated some of his personal testimony in his Sunday sermon during part three of his One of One series, “Unmarried & Unbothered” at A Potter’s House Church. The holy house ministry is led by Bishop T.D. Jakes’ daughter Sarah Jakes and her husband, Rev. Toure Roberts.

Franklin broke down before a congregation as she shared a gem he learned while moving on from his 10-year marriage to actress Meagan Good.

DeVon opens up about the difficulty of moving on post-divorce from Meagan Good. (Photos: @devonfranklin/Instagram; @meagangood/Instagram)

“I had to take the time to mourn the loss of my marriage and say, ‘God I don’t understand why did this happen. What was going on?’ ” he confessed.

According to Franklin, he was spiritually led to understand that there are some things in life that he would “never get the full answer to.” The filmmaker said he believes he’s required to trust that things would work out for his “good,” adding, “even the breakups that you didn’t pray for.”

He explained that some would have been beating themselves up over the dissolution of a relationship, but that God planned to use “the breakup to build you up.”

“It’s okay to acknowledge the loss,” he said before encouraging the group to go through the healing process.

“Because in the feeling that’s where the healing is. I can’t get delivered from my broken heart if I don’t acknowledge my heart is broken.”

Get in touch with how you feel so you can heal, in the feeling that's where the healing is! There are certain things you may never get the full answer to but you have to trust that all things work together for your good. pic.twitter.com/ToKUF9jRcs — DeVon Franklin (@DeVonFranklin) August 30, 2023

In Dec. 2021, Franklin and Good revealed their separation to the public and finalized their divorce months later in April 2022. They admitted that “no one is at fault,” in a since-deleted Instagram post, but neither has revealed an exact reason for their breakup.

Fans previously mocked Franklin, claiming he “fumbled” the relationship and a beautiful partner. Many could relate to his sermon, while others criticized him for being so vulnerable.

“Some people come into your life for a season and that’s ok .”

“I think he’s a great guy, they just weren’t “equally yoked”. His vibe never matched her’s in my opinion. Hopefully, he finds the person that completes him. My Soulmate was ME.”

“The comments is why a lot of men can never be vulnerable & why a lot of y’all are unhappy. If it was a woman saying this y’all would be all for it ..”

“I love his message, regardless of how y’all feel that word could be helping someone he could also be using this as his own form of healing and therapy. We don’t know these ppl personally! Ppl break up everyday life goes on…I’m sure Megan is healing in her own way as well. wishing both the best.”

“Meghan not even thinking bout this man.”

A little over a year from that time, it appears that the “Harlem” star is happily invested in a new relationship with actor Jonathon Majors. Paparazzi have captured photos of the two traveling in other countries, enjoying food and most recently for Good’s 42nd birthday earlier this month.

While not admitting he “fumbled” Good, Franklin previously stated, “There are nights you know I’m crying myself to sleep. You know, there are moments when I’ve been angry, but I’ve allowed myself to feel whatever I felt in order to heal,” he said, talking about his breakup on “The Breakfast Club” in June.

“When we don’t realize we’re #oneofone we allow ourselves to spend time with people who are not for us,” he continued on Instagram. “Choose someone who’s aligned with you emotionally; what someone does in the world will not always be a reflection of what happens

at home.”

In his sermon, the filmmaker encouraged the listeners not to discount their feelings. Franklin believes church people are too quick to “override” how they feel, not knowing that it is in “the feeling” that healing takes place.

While rumors place Good in a relationship, it is unclear if Franklin has completely moved on or if he is dating.