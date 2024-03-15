Father of 11 Nick Cannon Reveals Why He’s Not Celebrating Father’s Day, Prefers an Email Instead of the ‘Pressure’ of Scheduling Time With His Kids

Nick Cannon is feeling a little unappreciated ahead of Father’s Day, despite having a gaggle of kids to smother him with love on June 16. The father of nearly a dozen kids is seemingly already casting doubt that this year will be different from the others.

“The day that I should be valued at the highest level, and it never happens, I just get a bunch of socks,” he told Too Fab during a red carpet interview for the Season 11 “Masked Singer” release. Cannon has made headlines in recent years for quickly going from a father of two to, at times, welcoming children with multiple women with overlapping pregnancies.

Nick Cannon claims he’s under appreciated on Father’s Day while admitting he’d rather receive an ‘I love you’ e-mail from his kids. (Photos: @nickcannon/Instagram)

The breakdown of Cannon’s brood is as follows: twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah and daughter Powerful Queen, whom he shares with Guam Miss Universe 2014 Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Hier and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with DJ Abby De La Rosa; his late son Zen and daughter Halo Marie and shared with model Alyssa Scott; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, whom he shares with model and photographer LaNisha Cole. They all range between the ages of 13 and 1.

The comic cheekily told the outlet that he is not keen on the idea of having to coordinate plans for the day to ensure that each of his children is able to spend time with him.

“See, that’s the thing, that sounds like a lot of pressure on me. Shouldn’t they be trying to figure out how to come to my world? Mother’s Day is hard enough already. Like, Father’s Day I just want to relax. Send me an e-mail, text me; I’ll be sleep, I’ll be hibernating,” he said with a smile.

Ummm @TMZ put Nick Cannon’s family tree together. 🫣 #NickCannon pic.twitter.com/cgibQn57RP — K E M P I R E 🐘 (@TheKempire) September 16, 2022

Cannon also nixed plans to visit Disney Land, where he often takes his children. He said on “Father’s Day, I just want to, I’ll be sitting in my lazy boy recliner. If you want to call me, tell me you love me, I’ll be there.” Last year, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” actor admitted that he botched Mother’s Day after mixing up handwritten messages for each of his children’s mothers.

“I tried my best, I really did. But I thought it would be really, really good to — you know, I could buy whatever, you know — to show people how you really feel, write it down,” he explained on “The Daily Cannon,” which he co-hosts with DJ Abby De La Rosa, the mother of three of his children.

“As I’m writing the handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up. And then so when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama … see if I had just got some generic s—t that everybody else got, that wouldn’t have happened,” he added.

At the top of the year, the “Wild ‘N Out” entertainer claimed, “I’m chilling right now” and that “there’s no plans on the horizon as of yet” to welcome a 13th child. Around that same time, he was spotted pulling off the head-turning feat of spending time with seven of his kids all on the same day. Some of the footage he shared of the jam packed day on his Instagram Story showed a few of his youngest children having combined playtime with their dad.

The Ncredible mogul has previously admitted that “being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children. One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin,” he said on a 2022 episode of “The Checkup with Dr. Agus.”

Fans have been critical of Cannon’s parenting abilities, with many slamming him for being unable to provide all his children with adequate attention. He insists that matter has less to do with time management and instead is about properly managing his own energy.