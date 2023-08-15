‘Homie Fumbled All That’: Meagan Good Flaunts Her ‘Natural Body’ In New Post, Says This Will be Her Best Year Yet Following Divorce from DeVon Franklin

Actress Meagan Good recently turned 42, and in honor of embracing her Jackie Robinson year, the timeless beauty that stole our hearts in “Eve’s Bayou” as a teen, gave her 7.8 million Instagram followers a glimpse of how she is marching into the new year.

In three consecutive posts on the ’Gram, the “Harlem” lead shared stunning images of herself, including a few of her wearing an emerald green mermaid-cut Galia Lahav gown styled by Phillippe Uter on her actual birthday, Aug. 8.

A few days later, Good treated herself to a new tattoo that says, “Love her but leave her wild.”

On Aug. 14, almost a week after she celebrated her arrival on the planet, she posted more pictures from the same location. These flicks show the recent divorcée in denim shorts and a tight white burnout tee, and nude heels.

Meagan Good flaunts her natural curves in new post as fans suspect she’s taking shots at her ex-husband, Pastor DeVon Franklin. (Photo: @meagangood/Instagram)

She captioned the offering with a declaration for the rest of the year, saying, “Bout to knock my Jackie Robinson year out da park” with a baseball emoji.

While her comment section was flooded with remarks from other celebrities like Halle Berry, Saweetie, Lala Anthony, Cynthia Bailey, Kyla Pratt, and more, it was the fans that gushed over her flawless photographs and her fearless approach to getting older.

“She is 42 and doesn’t looooooooook close to it!! My GOD!”

“She’s aging backwards. Always.”

“giving applause for the natural body too.”

A few fans could not help but read too much into her tattoo, believing she was taking a shot at her ex-husband, Pastor DeVon Franklin. Many think they broke up because he was a “saint” and she was a “ain’t,” but neither has directly stated the cause of their separation.

“It’s giving her ex husband wanted to change her.”

“Translation, love a person for who they are, and not for who you want them to be!”

“Homie FUMBLED ALL THAT!!!”

Meagan Good & Devon Franklin both shared this photo & caption of the joint statement released earlier following the news of their divorce. pic.twitter.com/KNJDunLrEn — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 22, 2021

Either way, Good seems to be all good since ending their nearly 10-year marriage and finalizing their divorce in June 2022. She has since purchased her first home in California and her love life seems to be flourishing as well.

Currently, she has been romantically linked to fellow actor Jonathan Majors. The two have been spottted out eating at restaurants and on vacation since May.

Good has been spotted with the “Creed III” star at his recent court dates as he fights domestic assault charges. Some fans have suggested their relationship is a “PR Stunt.”

One person tweeted, “It’s probably a well-executed PR move, but if this relationship is real, the way Meagan Good standing by Jonathan Majors when everyone else has given up on him, is refreshing to see in today’s world.”

People magazine reported that paparazzi actually captured Good on her birthday with Majors, as they dressed down while walked side-by-side in West Hollywood. While many have confirmed them to be an item, Good has not publicly commented on her relationship with Majors.