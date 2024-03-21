DeVon Franklin Spotted Holding Hands with Mystery Woman After Confessing That Years of Therapy Couldn’t Save Marriage to Meagan Good

Pastor DeVon Franklin, ex-husband to actress Meagan Good, appears to have re-entered the dating scene. Approximately two years after his separation from the “Harlem” lead and following months of therapy, the movie executive has been seen in the company of a beautiful woman with natural hair.

Meagan Good’s ex-husband DeVon Franklin spotted holding hands with mystery woman two years after divorce. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Images of Franklin and the woman hit the Internet on Tuesday, March 19. The two looked very relaxed having lunch, as well as hanging out and holding hands in West Hollywood, California.

Franklin appeared laid-back, dressed in a two-piece gray sweatsuit with the phrase “It’s not bragging if you can back it up” on his back, with a pair of New Balance sneakers. His companion, a fair-skinned beauty wearing an ombre bob and whose identity remains undisclosed, wore an oversized blue T-shirt, gray sweatpants, and sneakers.

Fans were quick to comment, seeming to approve of their blossoming relationship.

“Everyone deserves to find their person. Good for them,” one person wrote, while another commented, “Great for him!!!”

One fan who brought up his ex-wife bluntly stated, “Unpopular opinion, Meagan fumbled him.”

DeVon Franklin says he cried himself to sleep after Meagan Good divorce pic.twitter.com/Wr815fYP10 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 12, 2023

Some were sad because maybe they missed their chance.

Many pointed out that Franklin’s new lady appears to be drama-free unlike his former child star ex-wife. Good has been dating embattled actor Jonathan Majors, who was hit with lawsuit by his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari for assault and defamation.

“Megan fighting court cases & he just out eating sandwiches enjoying life . Wheewww,” a remark read.

Good has not commented on Franklin’s possible new love interest, but she did like The Shade Room’s post about it.

It has taken some time for her ex to get over the dissolution of his 10-year marriage to Good, and he has been open about his struggles to find peace.

In part three of his “One of One” series, “Unmarried & Unbothered” at A Potter’s House Church, Franklin broke down how he had to learn to “mourn the loss of his marriage.”

“I had to take the time to mourn the loss of my marriage and say, ‘God I don’t understand why did this happen. What was going on?’” he confessed last September.

Get in touch with how you feel so you can heal, in the feeling that's where the healing is! There are certain things you may never get the full answer to but you have to trust that all things work together for your good. pic.twitter.com/ToKUF9jRcs — DeVon Franklin (@DeVonFranklin) August 30, 2023

Franklin further said that “acknowledging the loss” was an appropriate stage in his healing for him and now his testimony helps others.

The faith-based filmmaker recently spoke about his healing process on Nick Cannon’s “Counsel Culture,” a platform that provides a safe space for men to talk about their feelings and how he had done therapy to get himself back on track.

When Cannon described the breakup of their marriage as “unsuccessful,” Franklin gently corrected him.

“I wouldn’t say it was unsuccessful because maybe it did exactly what it was designed to do. So that also was a perspective that I had to kind of learn as I went through my healing,” he explained before noting how he felt after he was no longer with his love.

“I felt vulnerable,” Franklin continued. “I felt like my belief system had been shaken. We did four months of pre-engagement counseling, then months of premarital counseling, and then counseling throughout.”

A day after the interview was released on YouTube, Franklin appeared with his unnamed lady friend. This seems to be the first time that the public has seen him out with what people believe is a romantic connection.

Good, on the other hand, is often seen out with Majors, mostly recently at the NAACP Awards. She was also by the Marvel actor’s side when he was on trial for domestic abuse. He has since been convicted of misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment of the now-former girlfriend Jabbari.