Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Reportedly Settle Their Divorce After Actress Failed to Show Up In Court

Meagan Good and Devon Franklin’s journey as husband and wife is seemingly officially over after reports say the former couple has reached a divorce settlement by default.

According to legal documents obtained by Radar Online, Franklin is asking the judge presiding over the case to grant him a default decision, meaning their separation would be finalized without the “Harlem” star present since she has been absent from several court hearings.

US producer DeVon Franklin (L) and wife US actress Meagan Good attend the premiere of “The Intruder” at the Hollywood Arclight on May 1, 2019 in Hollywood. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The gossip outlet reported that the motivational speaker claimed the veteran actress agreed to give him sole control over the paperwork. In his filings, the 43-year-old stated that the two came to an understanding and have decided to split their property and assets. In addition, neither of the stars will request spousal support, and the “Think Like a Man, Act Like a Woman” star will restore her last name.

As previously reported, Franklin filed for divorce from Good last December 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences,” though they had been separated for four months before his filing. They were together for a total of 11 years. Later that same month, the two released a joint statement to People magazine stating “there’s no one at fault.”

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected…We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal,” the actress wrote in a post uploaded to her Instagram account.

Elsewhere she noted, “There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love. We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

It’s still unclear what led to the beautiful pair’s decision to end their union. However, Good has been very candid about her feelings in the aftermath, even once describing the split as “the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced” during a discussion on “Twitter Spaces” chat.

“Not everything makes sense to me right now, but I do trust God overall, and I’m excited to see what this next act of life is going to be and what God has in store, and that’s all I can really do,” she said. “But even in doing that, I do have gratitude and so much joy in my heart for these past 11 years that DeVon and I have been together. What he’s given into my life and what I was able to give to him, just everything.”