Rumors Surface That Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Have Split After She’s Seen Solo on Annual Aspen Trip

Mariah Carey has reportedly not been seen publicly with her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, in quite some time, and now the couple is rumored to have broken up after the singer’s recent solo outing.

Carey was seen on her annual Christmas trip to Aspen, Colorado, but according to The Jasmine Brand, Tanaka was missing in action. The duo allegedly has also not been seen together during Carey’s Merry Christmas One and All! tour this holiday season.

Bryan Tanaka and Mariah Carey have allegedly split, according to social media speculation. (Photo: @bryantanaka/Instagram)

Carey and the 40-year-old backup dancer first met in 2006 during the “Hero” singer’s Adventures of Mimi tour, and he eventually became her creative director. The two began dating in 2016 after Carey and her billionaire fiancé James Packer ended their romance.

In 2017, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer and Tanaka began spending Christmas together along with Carey’s twins, 12-year-old son Moroccan and daughter Monroe. Carey shares the twins with her ex-husband, “The Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon.

Fans weighed in after speculation about their breakup surfaced on Instagram.

One fan replied, “Haven’t seen that man In a while,” while another noted, “No marriage after 7 yrs move tf on that’s a waste of time after year 2.” A third fan wrote, “I was just saying where has he been.”

Tanaka and the Grammy-winning vocalist celebrated Carey’s 54th birthday together in March. He shared a picture of the couple on Instagram with the caption, “This is one of my favorite pictures. Ever. Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Queen. 3/27.”

As for Carey, her most recent post featuring Tanaka was shared after they attended a boxing event one day after Christmas 2022. The first image featured her and Tanaka, while she was joined by Monroe and Moroccan in the second photo. Carey gave viewers a closer look at her black and plaid dress as she posed in front of a lit Christmas tree in the third image.

Referring to her ex Packer, one person said, “I wonder if she gonna sue him for wasting her time.”

Carey and the Australian businessman met in 2014 and were engaged by early 2016. However, their short-lived romance did not make it until the end of the year. After he called off their engagement, Carey sued Packer for a $50 million “inconvenience fee” after she moved to Los Angeles to be with him. She also got to keep the 35-carat engagement ring, which she later sold to a jeweler for $2.1 million.

On Dec. 20, Page Six reported that the two have reportedly split due to Tanaka wanting children. A source told the outlet, “He wants to have a family. That’s not where she is at.”

Neither Carey nor Tanaka has confirmed their rumored split, and they both still have several pictures of themselves together on their Instagram pages. However, neither has shared any pictures recently.