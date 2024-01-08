Jonathan Majors’ Obsession With Coretta Scott King Further Exposed After He Compares His Girlfriend Meagan Good to the Late Activist

Jonathan Majors wants the public to believe that his relationship with Meagan Good is the real deal. In fact, the actor, in his first interview in nearly a year, alluded to the newfound romance being somewhat of a saving grace during the past 10 turbulent months.

The “Creed” star has steered clear of the media since being accused and charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabarri, after an altercation in Manhattan, New York, in March.

Majors, 43, has adamantly denied striking his ex despite being found guilty of misdemeanor third-degree assault and second-degree harassment following the end of a two-week trial on Dec. 18.

Jonathan Majors compares new girlfriend, actress Meagan Good to late civil rights activist Coretta Scott King. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

In the Jan. 8 “Good Morning America” exclusive, the once-rising Hollywood talent said, “I felt like it was time. A lot has happened in my personal life, in my career, in the culture. It’s about responsibility, coming forward, and being brave, and giving my part of the story.” Part of that story is about the role Good has played in his life through the turmoil.

“She’s an angel, she’s held me down … like a Coretta, you know? I’m so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh, but you know, I think I’ve found her,” he said.

Last month, Majors made headlines when audio used in the case highlighted his affinity for Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama, both women he told his white ex-girlfriend to aspire to.

“I am a great man, a great man. I am doing great things, not just for me, but for my, for my culture and for the world. … The woman that supports me, that I support, needs to be a great woman and make sacrifices the way that man is making for her and for them ultimately,” said Majors in the recording.

Jonathan Majors on Meagan Good: "She's an angel. She's held me down like a Coretta [Scott King]. I'm so blessed to have her." pic.twitter.com/zXzVB5N4oL — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 8, 2024

In the new interview, he explained it was him “trying to give an analogy of what it is I’m aspiring to be. You know, these great men, Martin and President Obama, in trying to give a reference point.”

One reaction to his comments read, “Jonathan Majors comparing Megan to Corretta Scott King after dating that YT woman is crazy lmaooo. Who told him to say that bulls—t?” While a second stated, “I am almost sure Jonathan Majors doesn’t know any of Coretta Scott Kings accolades outside of her being MLKs wife.”

Another X user posted, “Media got folks blinded with the Corretta comments to get y’all minds off the fact this black man was wrongly convicted. I’m talking like true puppeteers ! can’t make this up,” they wrote.

Majors and the “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” actress were first rumored to be dating in May. That same month, their romance was confirmed. Good finalized her divorce from film producer DeVon Franklin a year earlier, in June 2022.

An extended version of Majors’ interview will air on Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. EST on ABC.