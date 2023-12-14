Shannon Sharpe Called Out By Angry Viewers for Saying a Woman Shouldn’t Expect Men to Pay for Food on a Date That She Wouldn’t Pay for Herself

Shannon Sharpe is a very entertaining sports analyst, but some fans believe the Hall of Fame tight end truly shines when he ditches the ball talk and speaks his mind.

Because of his ability to balance sports, culture, and personality, Sharpe was named Complex Sports’ Most Entertaining Sports Media Personality. Sharpe beat out sports media personalities like his fellow and former co-hosts, Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless, respectively.

Shannon Sharpe says women shouldn’t order food they wouldn’t pay for on a first date. (Photo: @shannonsharpe84/Instagram)

He also outshined other former athletes like Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal, as well as up-and-coming podcasters like Cam’Ron and Ma$e.

Sharpe went into the Complex studio to talk about what it meant to earn the top spot, as well as what led him down the path he was on. As usual, the Super Bowl champion did not only talk about sports, as Complex also wanted to hear his takes on an age-old dating question.

Sharpe was asked how much a man should spend on a first date. The 55-year-old said, as a female, “I don’t believe you should go on the first date and order something that you wouldn’t order or pay for yourself.”

Sharpe said that over time, you can build up to ordering expensive items off the menu, but you shouldn’t start there. “If we start out with Kobe or Wagyu, if we start out with a seafood tower, where the hell do we go from there?”

Sharpe joked that at that point, it would escalate to the point that you would need world-renowned chef Wolfgang Puck to cook a meal for a date personally.

“Can we start at 50 and build our way up to 250,” Sharpe asked, “I mean if we start at 500, I just don’t know where we go from there. I’mma have to get a chef on a private plane to impress you.”

While these type of non-sports takes can fly on Sharpe’s “Nightcap” and “Club Shay Shay” podcasts, Complex posted this clip, and the comments weren’t as receptive as he usually receives from his fans.

People called out Sharpe, saying, “Shannon is too old to be giving these takes,” “You are literally my dad’s age talking about some damn budget for a first date,” and “I do not want to hear a 55-year-old single man who eats with his dog at the dinner table talk to me about dating.”

I do not want to hear a 55 year old single man who eats with his dog at the dinner table talk to me about dating. https://t.co/4MFjXzFCzb — full-snack developer 🇭🇹 (@notdanilu) December 14, 2023

Many other people also called out Sharpe’s age and the fact that he is a single man trying to tell women what they should do on dates. Sharpe has been called “picky” by people who believe his standards are too high when it comes to women. The sports analyst was laughed at this past month after he said that he wouldn’t date Kim Kardashian, even if the billionaire model was interested.

Sharpe said it was because they both have too much on their plate, and he wants to keep his life private. Fans also called Sharpe “boujee [sic]” after he said that he dumped a girl that he was talking to because she passed gas when he was around her.

These situations, including some others, have led people to say that Sharpe will stay single, to the dismay of his friend Chad Johnson. Johnson has made it his personal mission to find a life partner for Sharpe after the former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver found his fiancée Sharelle Rosado.

As of late, Johnson seemingly has been trying to hook his friend up with actress Regina Hall after he said Hall left an impression on him after a chance encounter at the Super Bowl.