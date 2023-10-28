Charles Barkley Thinks James Harden Won’t Receive Brotherly Love From Philly Fans Anymore

The ongoing saga between the Philadelphia 76ers and star guard James Harden hit a new level this week. With Harden away from the team to reportedly tend to his ill mom, the team made the decision that the former league MVP wouldn’t travel with team for its season-opening two-game road trip.

Things took a really awkward turn when Harden was denied entry to the team plane as they boarded for their Thursday opener at Milwaukee.

Per reports, team security delivered the message to Harden sending him home and back to the team practice facility. The team wants Harden to work on his conditioning and be ready when they return from their early season two-game tilt.

Retired NBA player Charles Barkley thinks James Harden lost Philly fans with his actions (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

But even then things will still be awkward because of the things Harden has said about Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey about what he calls broken promises about his contract.

Things are so messy in Philly that former Sixers legend Charles Barkley believes Harden shouldn’t return to play for the team.

Speaking on TNT’s hit show “Inside the NBA,” the always outspoken Barkley said this when asked his opinion on the situation.

“It’s not tough to figure out: James Harden can’t come back to Philly. Them fans ain’t gonna have it,” Barkley said. “The fans ain’t gonna have it. He can’t treat the city of Philadelphia like that and they’re gonna forgive and forget. I said the same thing with Ben Simmons when they were, trying, like, ‘We want Ben Simmons back.’ I’m like, they’re not gonna take him back.”

