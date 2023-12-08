Stephen A. Smith Gets Dragged on Social Media After Revealing Whether He’s Team BBL or Team Natural: ‘You a Strong 4 and a Half’

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith recently shared his preference when it comes to women with viewers and listeners of “The Stephen A. Smith Podcast.” He gave his scientific metric system on how to rate women’s bodies after he asked his X followers what the topic of his next episode should be.

Stephen A. Smith. (Pictured: Stephen A. Smith/YouTube)

There were a variety of responses but one person replied, “Bbl or natural.”

While Smith says that he loves a woman to be natural, he has certain criteria that he wants the women to have if they will be with him. He desires for his lady to be thick and not too full of themselves.

“It’s no secret what I have a proclivity for. That has been the case all my life, my adult life, that is,” he explained. “I have no desire to be with any woman as flat as me. To each his own but If got more A’s and T’s than you … I don’t need you. I really, really don’t. I’m sorry. I just don’t. Some level of voluptuousness.”

The broadcast journalist said that he prefers for the woman on his arm to have more in the back than in the front as well as nice legs and a big round derriere. “I don’t want ya ugly but you don’t have to look like Halle Berry or Beyonce either. Strong 7.”

Smith then went into explaining why most men prefer a “strong seven,” and he detailed the reasons why. He claims a woman who’s a 10 requires “too much maintenance” because she knows she’s fine and that 9’s were just as high maintenance.

The ESPN big dog went on to say that 8s are ideal because they are “really, really good looking,” but not the same as 10s and 9s.

“Eight, that’s ideal because that’s really, really good-looking. She got s–t going on but at the same time there’s a level of independence that comes with it which is never a bad thing,” he philosophized, “until she’s so independent that she’s making you feel like you need to be more dependent on her than she needs to be on you.”

Smith claims a “strong seven” can compete with an eight but it’s her “mentality” that separates her from the rest.

“Here’s where the strong seven comes in,” he continues. “Looks-wise she can compete with an eight but her mentality is not that of an eight. So, she’s more appreciative of you wanting her. As a result, she shows an elevated appreciation for you wanting her. Therefore, she treats you like she wants you and as a result, y’all have more of a good time together.”

Bbl or natural — LeBen (@FeelLikeSimmons) December 6, 2023

But this is not the first time he’s talked about what he likes. On a November episode of his show, Smith expressed that he likes, “a booty, leg, and hip man to the core,” and on many occasions he has stated that he likes Hispanic women.

Smith believes women who are an “eight” are likely married while the other women experience long engagements, quick marriages/divorces, or the aftermath of singlehood.

After he breaks down the metrics of a woman, he then asks the men, who are off-screen, if he is lying. Now one is audible in their response, but by his boyish smile, it appears that they agree with him.

When the clip was amplified by Hollywood Unlocked, women on social media were sure to comment on Smith’s analysis.

“He really thought he dropped some knowledge and didn’t even answer the question,” one person wrote, as another commented, “’Imma tell you right now… we don’t care’ what Steven A Smith prefers.”

Others commented on his looks, questioning his audacity to rate women.

“You want a strong 7 but you a strong 4 and a half. Make it make sense,” a person posted. Adding more comedy to the mix, one person wrote, “I prefer a complete hairline. But go off king.”

Smith has two kids but he’s never been married and has no problems jumping into the dating pool — even the shallow parts.

Lately rumors have been flying stating that he’s dating Molly Qerim, the ex-wife of former NBA star and ESPN personaility Jalen Rose. Smith and Qerim currently work together at ESPN. Fans speculated after one exchange on “First Take” that the two were flirting because of their playful banter.