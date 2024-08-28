‘I Was Robbed’: Divorce Decision from Tyrese’s Ex-Wife Sparks Fury as Singer Seeks God’s Wrath for Her Not Staying ‘For Better or For Worse’ 

Tyrese Gibson has continued his media tour to promote his new film “1992,” and his new forthcoming album, “Beautiful Pain,” which was inspired by his second ex-wife.

The singer and actor spoke and their marriage and feelings of loneliness after the divorce in a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

“Here’s a memo to all the beautiful women in the world… nobody needs to go home to a poodle and a vibrator,” Tyrese advised. “Nobody needs to be alone. Nobody should be alone. This concept of being alone is bullsh–t.”

Tyrese goes on rant about ex-wife Samantha Lee amid messy custody battle. (Photos: Club Shay Shay/YouTube; Lovesamanthalee/Instagram.)

Tyrese went on to speak specifically about his personal life. The 45-year-old “Fast & Furious” star was married to Norma Mitchell from 2007 to 2009. He then wed Samantha Lee in 2017 before they separated three years later.

“Nobody wants to be alone, sir! No man. This is biblical,” Tyrese expressed. “So I was not devastated when my divorce ended, because I wanted someone or something to be with me. I got married because I wanted to do it for the rest of my life.”

On his divorce, Tyrese said, “Don’t get it f–ked up. She can leave me all she wants. I was devastated and crushed. Specifically, I let God down. I didn’t promise her anything.”

Of his wedding vows that said, “for better or for worse” and “till death do us part,’ the actor added, “That’s not God’s opinion. That is the word of God. I gave God my word. And neither one of us are dead. So where the f–k are you at?”

He went onto discuss the narrative of couples who have been married for decades stay married despite hardships. “Money up, money down, you stayed. Are we loyal or loyal to the net worth? Because the network is gone change,” the “Sweet Lady” artist explained. He later added, “I was robbed of the fantasy.”

Tyrese and Samantha Lee Gibson married in 2017 and gave birth to the singer’s second daughter, 5-year-old Soraya Lee Gibson, in October 2018. He also has a 17-year-old daughter, Shayla Gibson, with his first wife Norma Mitchell.

His second separation/divorce became headline news largely due to his constant bashing of his ex and their legal battles over child support for Soraya online. Tyrese has publicly complained about being ordered to pay a five-figure amount every month to his former spouse and even claimed that Samantha never loved him.

“$20,000 isn’t child support. We both know just who that money’s for. We had our family ties and you went and cut me loose. And now the baby’s wondering why we not under the same roof,” he sang on his “Love Transaction” single from 2023.

He said he “never gave someone so much of myself ever” during his marriage to Samantha Lee.

Tyrese also warned, “My ex is gonna get this work. There are songs like ‘Love Transaction’ where I say, ‘$20,000 isn’t child support. We both know just who that money’s for.’ That might make you feel a way, but $20,000 ain’t s–t compared to what other n—-s get hit with.”

Samantha Lee also addressed the fallout from their marriage coming to an end. During an October 2023 episode of the “Hardly Initiated” podcast, she admitted, “The truth about the matter is that if I had different people in my ear at that time I would not have made that decision, no.”

The public back-and-forth involving Samantha Lee and Tyrese turned extremely messy at points. For example, Tyrese blasted the mother of his youngest child in a response video to her podcast appearance.

“If you had people in your ear at the time they must be still in your ear because you’re still trying to get $20,000 a month for a 5-year-old,” Tyrese fired back in an Instagram video. “You make $160,000 a month on your own. This is all a game. You’re clout chasing. You’re something I don’t even know.”

In addition, he claimed Lee wanted to reconcile but he rejected her because of his new relationship with current girlfriend Zelie Timothy. He declared, “Everything about the way you left me was heartless, it was evil. You never considered me, your marriage, or let alone your innocent one-year-old child.”

In a city with no rules, Tyrese Gibson stars as a father who will make his own. #1992Movie – only in theaters August 30. pic.twitter.com/vqX1iXHCVK — Tyrese Gibson (@Tyrese) August 7, 2024

Tyrese’s present press run has caused the “Sweet Lady” crooner to go viral for his sit-downs with “The Breakfast Club” radio show and the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast. He raised his visibility over the last month to promote his new projects are expected to come out on Aug. 30.

Listeners can expect Tyrese to sing about Lee and their tumultuous relationship on “Beautiful Pain.” The Grammy Award-nominated recording artist confirmed on “Club Shay Shay” that the split from Samantha inspired parts of the studio LP.

“The divorce, full transparency, motivated me to get in the studio to make that. But it’s called ‘Beautiful Pain’ because I’m speaking of the pain, but more importantly, I’m talking about the beauty I discovered in my pain,” Tyrese told Sharpe.