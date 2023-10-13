‘She Can Use the Bathroom and Leave the Door Open, That’s the One’: Chad Johnson Brought to Tears During Debate with Shannon Sharpe About Their Lover’s Bathroom Etiquette

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson said that he knew Sharelle Rosada was the one for him after she did this one thing in front of him that his friend Shannon Sharpe cannot get down with.

Johnson is not a “high maintenance” man, and by his own admission, he proudly proclaims he is “extremely cheap.”

The former NFL wide receiver has stated on many occasions that he wears fake jewelry, doesn’t fly first class and that he even stayed in the Cincinnati Bengals’ stadium when he was a rookie to save money.

His frugality has extended to his love life, as he took the mother of his youngest daughter to McDonald’s on their first date. On a previous episode of “Club Shay Shay,” Johnson said he took Rosada to the fast-food restaurant so that he could see the real her, and he was pleasantly surprised by the outcome.

Chad Johnson said he knew his fiancée was the one after she farted in front of him. (Photo: @ochocinco/Instagram)

Johnson told Shannon Sharpe that Rosada started ordering before he could. “Man, I was in love,” the former Bengal said. He ended up putting a ring on the real estate agent a couple of years after that first date. He also shared that he was willing to splurge for the woman he loves as the two are planning a destination wedding in the Bahamas, with musical guests and a white horse.

Johnson said he already knew he loved his fiancée after the first date, but it was solidified after she farted in front of him. On a recent episode of their show “Nightcap with Unc and Ocho,” Johnson and Sharpe discussed the constant Jada Pinkett Smith-Will Smith debacle.

When talking about Pinkett Smith’s entanglement with August Alsina, Sharpe said, “What’s normal to you might not be normal to me.”

Johnson said the hard part of finding a mate is matching your core values. Shannon agreed, nothing that he was old school so he couldn’t go to the bathroom or pass gas in front of a woman.

This is where Johnson disagreed with Sharpe because his grandmother once told him, “Baby, the minute she can use the bathroom and leave the door open that’s the one.” Johnson went on to reveal that he knew his fiancée was the one when she farted in front of him. Sharpe was appalled, exclaiming, “I broke up with a girl for doing that!”

Some fans agreed with Ochocinco that it was crazy to leave a girl for farting around a man, while others sided with Sharpe, stating that they couldn’t mess with a woman who would pass gas in front of them.

“Chicks who pass gas in front of me is a no no.”

“Insane that in this year people still be breaking up w people over having bodily functions.”

“Unc is right here, Ocho a freak.”

“Damn this is some boujie sh-t… I ain’t gonna lie. I would prefer nobody to be farting around me but it’s not a deal breaker if my girl farted in front of me. If you’d leave for that, ain’t no way you staying ‘in sickness.’”

Their discourse didn’t end there, as Johnson didn’t believe that Sharpe had dumped a woman over her flatulence. The Super Bowl champion confirmed, “I swear ’fore God and two white men I did.” Sharpe then said that he, nor any woman he is with can use their master bathroom because it is too close to the bedroom.

Johnson jokingly accused his co-host of “running a prison” for not using the restroom in the house if there was a woman there. Sharpe even revealed that he would send some girls to the grocery store just so he could use the bathroom. “We gotta get you therapy,” Johnson told Sharpe. “You can’t do that, Unc.”

Johnson explained that he and Rosada have their own “Red Table Talks” when Rosada is on the toilet and she leaves the door open. His reveal left Sharpe with a disgusted look on his face as he claimed he doesn’t talk on the toilet. This ended up bringing Johnson to tears, and he told his friend he couldn’t keep living like that.

Rosado and Johnson have been dating since November 2020 and got engaged this year in January. They share a 1-year-old daughter named Serenity.