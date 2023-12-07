Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Claims He Slept with His Now-Fiancée Sharelle Rosado on the First Date at a $30 Hotel ‘Room with a Disco Ball’

Chad “Ochocino” Johnson and Shannon Sharpe are back with more of their hilarious commentary about a variety of viral topics. One of the latest topics they discussed stems from a viral video of a woman seemingly eating what some would describe as too much food on a first date.

Johnson previously stated that he would never spend $300 on a first date, but he does prefer a woman who eats whatever she wants.

“Them ya day ones. Them the ones you keep around,” said Johnson who would rather not date a woman who says, “‘I don’t really do this on the first night you know with the drinks.’ I’m good.”

He believes everyone should show their “true colors” on a first date and not their “representative,” stating, “If you greedy, be greedy on the first date.”

The former NFL player has mentioned numerous times that he took his now-fiancée Sharelle Rosado to McDonald’s for their first date. He claims things went further than just a date.

“Man, I’ll never forget me and baby went obviously on our first date and man she got damn … ‘did you eat today?’ Boy she was going.”

But Sharpe claims there are levels to being “greedy” before referring to the viral video of a woman eating 48 oysters on a first date that went viral on social media. He said, “Don’t be that greedy.”

Johnson then issued a PSA alleging that women should stop with “all that cute s–t” and being mindful of how much they eat on a first date to impress a man.

He and Sharpe went on to joke about a woman eating BBQ ribs on a first date, to which Johnson responded, ‘You know how the rubs be up under your nails, take ya finger with all the ribs and stuff on it and BBQ sauce … man put it in his mouth on the first date,” he said before pretending to lick his fingers.

Sharpe completely disagreed, saying it takes “six months” for him to build up to finger-licking.

“You got to understand, if you going on dates, you going on dates for the sole purpose of reaching the end goal,” Johnson shared. “We know what the end goal is. Ain’t nothing wrong with a little foreplay before you get there.”

“Boy, me and Relle, I can tell y’all our business ’cause we family and everybody watching we family. I don’t have nothing to be ashamed of,” he continued. “First night, boy, we was in Okeechobee at the Executive Palace $30 room with a disco ball and a jacuzzi. I ain’t got time to play no games with you.”

Sharpe disagreed again saying, he “can’t give full service on the first night,” but Johnson seems to be all for it.

“I ain’t got time to go on no three dates, I ain’t got time for no 90-day rule, I ain’t got time for that s–t. Johnson said he understands people who date this way when they are younger but as an “old” man, he’s not wasting any time.

“If the sex is good, they gon’ be around anyway, so why not get it out the way? As you get older you don’t want to play that game no more, Unc,” he explained to Sharpe. “I ain’t want to play that game.”

The former star of “Ochocinco: The Ultimate Catch” recalls telling his Rosado, “‘Listen, we meeting … when we gon’ go to dinner? You wanna go eat?’ We went and ate, boom. ‘Sweetie, they got some nice rooms, $30 rooms, at the Executive Palace. I ain’t really trying to spend no money like that. What you trying to do?'”

“Oh yeah, now four years later, look where we at? We getting married next year in the Bahamas and I got you a plus one. You see how that works?” he told Sharpe, who replied, “That’s nice.”

Congratulations to our daughter sharelle and her man, Chad! Can’t wait for the wedding. Love you both 😘 pic.twitter.com/qCwVp5XPw7 — Gina Rosado (@gina_rosado_) January 10, 2023

Johnson and the “Selling Sunset” star have been dating since late 2020 and share a daughter, Serenity “Hurricane” Paula Johnson, who turns 2 next month.

The former Cincinnati Bengals player has seven other children and Rosado has three children from previous relationships. The proud frugal dad often shares tips on how he helps Rosado save money by braiding her hair and doing her makeup himself.

By the end of the clip, Sharpe was still against finger-licking on the first date, adding, “I gotta go to the bathroom and wash her hands first.” Johnson jokingly replied, “It’s OK to be dirty sometimes.”