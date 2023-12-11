Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Was Ready to Fight After Learning People Were Talking About Shannon Sharpe Online for Clickbait

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson proved that he’s a real ride-or-die after he found out that his “Nightcap with Unc and Ocho” co-host Shannon Sharpe had haters.

Sharpe has had one of his best non-football playing years ever in 2023. After deciding to leave FS1’s “Undisputed” and ending his contentious relationship with fellow sports commentator Skip Bayless, Sharpe has continuously upped his game.

Chad Johnson showed he was a true fan after he was ready to fight people for talking bad about Shannon Sharpe. (Photo: @ochocinco @shannonsharpe/Instagram)

Sharpe moved his interview podcast “Club Shay Shay” from Fox to The Volume, which also houses “The Colin Cowherd Podcast,” and “The Draymond Green Podcast.” He also made the jump to ESPN to join Stephen A. Smith on “First Take.” But his biggest success might have come after he and Johnson joined forces for “Nightcap.”

Because of his big career moves, Complex named Sharpe as the number-one “Most Entertaining Sports Media Personality Right Now.” While the former Denver Broncos player is getting a lot of appreciation for his brand of sports entertainment, according to Sharpe some people are trying to mooch off his success.

On the Dec. 10 episode of his late-night podcast Sharpe told Johnson, “I don’t know if you know this, but everybody, there are a lot of people that got podcast and they only have podcast, they only do numbers if they talk about me and Stephen A.”

Sharpe said that he didn’t care, and he wouldn’t subject his audience to a back and forth. But he just wanted to know why those people can’t make content without talking about him. Johnson then jumped in, asking for the name of the folks speaking on Sharpe, who wouldn’t reveal any. “We a team. Ain’t nobody finna play with us like that,” said Johnson.

Sharpe calmly clarified that folks were only talking about him; meanwhile, Johnson, on the other hand, was already fired up. “We a packaged deal. Aye, Unc, listen, I don’t play that s—t man. I’ll f—k somebody up about you man,” he noted, although his friend Sharpe felt it wasn’t worth the energy.

Johnson told the sports analyst that he couldn’t stay passive while people talked about him. The former wide receiver’s got teary eyed as he told his friend, “Unc I’m with the s—ts boy. You heard me? I’ll beat a n—a a— about you Unc. Boy I don’t play that s—t boy,” he continued, adding that it doesn’t “sit right” with him how people could talk about a “good dude.”

Sharpe never stated who he was talking about, but some viewers think they might know who the mystery person is. Speculative fans suggested, “This gotta be Whitlock, Bayless or B Marshall. Everyone here that follows unc and nightcap will go to war over UNC. Another said, “Man he ain’t talking about nobody but Jason Whitlock.”

Man he ain’t talking about nobody but Jason Whitlock. — Brian Fisher (@BrianGnation) December 11, 2023

While names like Brandon Marshall and Joe Budden also came up, Whitlock was brought up the most. If Sharpe was talking about the controversial conservative sports analyst, this would be the second time Whitlock has had shots thrown his way this year.

During an Oct. 11 episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” Smith talked about one person whom he said would remain nameless, but he called the person a “fat no good bastard” whom he despised to his core. He said that the mystery man talks down on Black people, calling them the “seed of the devil.”

With those context clues, many fans believe that Smith was talking about Whitlock. Whitlock also believed that the rant was about him, and he joined in on the jokes by editing his face on character Fat Bastard from the “Austin Powers” film series.