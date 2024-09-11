‘You Wasn’t Hacked’: Shannon Sharpe Blames Hacker for Wild Instagram Sex Scandal Caught on Video, But Fans Are Not Convinced 

Shannon Sharpe is going viral after having a private moment accidentally exposed on social media.

Fans say the “Club Shay Shay” host seemingly has some explaining to do after clips of his voice were heard during an alleged sexual encounter was leaked on Instagram Wednesday.

The video, which seemed to have been screen recorded, was taken from Sharpe’s Instagram Live. And while no one can be seen in it, the voices in the video seem to point at Sharpe engaging in sexual activity with a woman.

Leaked audio from Shannon Sharpe’s Instagram Live reveals sexual encounter with a woman. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The camera seems to be facing a wooden wall or desk where the interaction takes place and a man’s voice that sounds just like Sharpe can be heard telling the woman “You know what I like” with heavy breathing coming from both people. The male voice continued, “I’mma put this d–k in ya … there you go, baby.”

It’s unclear who the woman is in the video, though she referred to the man in the video as “Papi.” But sometime later in the clip the male’s voice says, “That’s my Michelle.”

The 56-year-old quickly released a short message on his account warning his followers about the video. On a black screen with black lettering outlined in white, a message stated, “Beware my @shannonsharpe84 Instagram was hacked this morning, my team and I working vigorously to figure this out,” before signing off as “UNC.”

Unfortunately for Sharpe, there’s not too much damage control that can be done about the situation, since the videos have now reached the hands of several media outlets due to fans reposting the clip not only on Instagram but also on X.

The quick spread of the video had fans cracking a few jokes on the former NFL player. One person said, “I should have never tried to find out why Shannon Sharpe was trending,” adding a video of a man gagging.

Another X user quipped, “Somebody’s daughter was on Shannon Sharpe’s IG live getting her rent paid.”

Somebody’s daughter was on Shannon Sharpe’s IG live getting her rent paid pic.twitter.com/NnNAX1h60D — damn that’s crazy (@LosTheIVth) September 11, 2024

Many others weren’t quite buying the story that Sharpe was “hacked.” One X User wrote, “Shannon Sharpe was breathing like he was starting a lawnmower lmao. You wasn’t hacked.”

Another wrote, “Shannon Sharpe talking about he was hacked? Unc you went live on accident. That’s all you gotta say.”

It’s not clear on how or if this video will affect Sharpe’s professional career, his podcast or his endorsements.

One person even pointed out the irony of the situation just days after Sharpe got into it with his “Nightcap” co-host and former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. The X user wrote, “Shannon Sharpe was just lecturing Ocho about professionalism on their nightcap show.”

The argument stemmed from Ocho’s tardiness to the show after the driver who picked him up from the airport accidentally locked their keys in the car. The driver was a random fan that Ocho allowed to drive him, something that he says he’s been doing for 15 years. Sharpe challenged Ocho asking why wouldn’t he let the people he works for book him a professional driver to prevent “unfortunate circumstances” like this from taking place.

Ocho said, “I don’t like car service,” because they make him uncomfortable.

Sharpe then hit back asking “Do you want to be comfortable or do you want to be professional?” He added, “Here’s the thing, Ocho: You say you want to be professional, you want to do ESPN, you want to do all these professional things, but you want to take a bootleg route.”

Shannon Sharpe speaks on clearing the air after having a disagreement with Ochocinco LIVE on the Nightcap podcast pic.twitter.com/p2MmAjrEPX — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) September 9, 2024

Ocho responded saying, “No, no, no I want to remain my authentic self and do those things,” to which Sharpe said, “Let me know how that work out for you.”

Sharpe has yet to give any more updates since the video was leaked. But some are still on the fence about whether or not it was him in the video.