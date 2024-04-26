‘She Thinks Everybody’s Out to Get Her: Shannon Sharpe Explains Why Amanda Seales Was ‘Ultra Defensive’ After She Declined To Hug Him Before Their ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview

Amanda Seales is the topic of multiple trending conversations on social media after appearing recently on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast for a three-hour episode with Shannon Sharpe.

Though some viewers are still debating her likability and non-medically confirmed autism diagnosis, the NFL Hall of Famer has only offered pleasantries about the “Insecure” actress despite the rocky start to their sit-down. On the latest installment of “Nightcap,” Sharpe dished on his takeaways about Seales.

Shannon Sharpe calls Amanda Seales “ultra defensive” after she declined to hug him before their “Club Shay Shay” interview. (Photos: @clubshayshay/Instagram)

“Whatever she said, it must’ve been good, ‘cause everybody agrees with her,” said co-host Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. It prompted Sharpe to state that Seales has been “shunned” by Black Hollywood and that much of her personality has been shaped by traumas.

“She’s had some things that happened in her life that kind of makes her ultra defensive. She’s a very, a highly intelligent woman, very intelligent, very well-read, but I think sometimes she thinks everybody’s out to get her,” said the former Denver Broncos star. He continued, “And so until, until she’s comfortable with you, she’s going to keep that guard up. She’s going to keep that guard up.”

The three-time Super Bowl champion shared that not even his warm welcome to Seales was an exception. “Because I asked her for a hug earlier. She like, ‘Nah, I don’t hug.’ I asked her, said, give me some dap, she ain’t wanna give me no dap. But once I told her, I said, ‘Amanda this is a safe space. You can tell your story.’ She sat back, she falls, she like, ‘Can I have a hug?’ And then she was cool,” he said.

This is so awkward.. Amanda Seales says when she was a kid at school she would correct the teacher in front of the class & would get in trouble for it. She says it was because she was a black kid & the teacher was white but Shannon Sharp doesn’t agree, thoughts? #clubshayshay pic.twitter.com/JRbYsGvaDK — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) April 24, 2024

In the episode, when Sharpe asked for a hug, dap, and even to refer to her as his sister, Seales matter-of-factly explained to him, “First of all, I’m not a hugger in general, but that’s not; see I’m not petty, I’m not phony. I’m not gon’ hug people that are not my people.”

Later on, though, as he explained, she settled into their discussion and accepted that she may actually be in a “safe space,” which in turn allowed them to share an embrace.

Sharpe told Johnson and co-host Gilbert Arenas, “I ain’t got no problems with Amanda Seales. She was great, she’s very funny, she has — and I do believe some of the people have done her wrong — because that’s what you deal with. We all go through it.”

Some of the comments reacting to his remarks read like perspectives of people railing against the “Small Doses” podcast host, those speaking in her favor, and some criticizing Sharpe. “Unc you were so dismissive of her black experiences and I need you to work on your range when you are interviewing black women,” declared one commentator.

A second person said, “Unc was very respectful and when Amanda pushed back he listened. They are two very strong personalities so that’s what happens. Great interview.”

While a third perspective suggested, “And all she is doing now is keep posting stories trying to make Shannon look bad in this interview.”

On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, toxic masculine feminist, Amanda Seales — self diagnosed herself with Autism to avoid accountability for her lying on former NFL player, high value man, neurosurgeon, husband and father, Myron Rolle..



Afterwards, the delusional propagandist,… pic.twitter.com/7bbMwgJ2Iu — HarrietEve9 (@HarrietEve9) April 26, 2024

In an Instagram post with disabled comments, the “Small Doses: Potent Truths for Everyday Use” author alleged that Sharpe was frustrated that she did not confirm whether or not a physician had diagnosed her with autism, despite her explaining that she identifies herself as being on the spectrum.

Seales wrote, “I was not going to be pressured by this man who was interrogating me with absolutely zero love for me into proving something to him that L, by his line of questioning. He had already committed to undermining.”

She went into greater detail in an Instagram Live, condemning how pervasive the conditioned Western view is when people are sharing their personal perspectives.

Her comments have done nothing to alter critics’ negative views of her, but Seales’ fans have doubled down on showing support for her.