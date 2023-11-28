Megan Thee Stallion Fans Rip Shannon Sharpe for His ‘Disrespectful,’ ‘Crude’ and ‘Distasteful’ Comments About Having the Rapper ‘Stretched Out’

Fans love Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson’s podcast “Nightcap with Unc and Ocho,” but after a recent segment on their late-night talk show, some viewers are questioning if one half of the duo went too far.

As fans of the podcast have come to enjoy, after the two former NFL players finish up their sports talk, the conversation usually evolves into Johnson trying to set Sharpe up with a woman. This time, it was different as Sharpe said that he didn’t want Johnson to try anymore because the women weren’t ready for him.

Some fans are saying Shannon Sharpe’s comments about Megan Thee Stallion were inappropriate. (Photo: @shannonsharpe84 @theestallion)

Johnson mentioned that there may be one person who is ready for Unc — Megan Thee Stallion. The former Bengals star said he doesn’t listen to much rap, but based on what he has heard from her songs, he believes that she could hang with Sharpe.

Sharpe said that he knows her knees are good, but his grandfather told him that women can look up longer than men can look down. The Hall of Famer told his friend, “But aye, I’ll have her stretched out like a quarter til three,” as he mimicked an analog clock showing 2:45.

Johnson laughed and shouted as he found his friend’s joke hilarious.

Sharpe continued, “Do it to her three ways Ocho: deep, hard, and continuously.”

In an attempt to reel his friend in, Johnson said, “Meg, I know you gon’ see this —” before being interrupted by Sharpe, who added, “Meg ain’t gon’ see nothing. We gon’ edit this out.”

Johnson told the “Big Ol’ Freak” rapper to holler at the former Denver Bronco, but Sharpe said he was just having fun. However, he added that he would “have [Megan] opening up like saloon doors.”

Some fans thought the segment was hilarious, noting Sharpe’s quips and one-liners. However, others felt like the 55-year-old’s jokes were inappropriate. One fan who found Sharpe’s comments distasteful said, “Some things need to be said amongst friends and not on social media. This ain’t cool, and given recent headlines and past allegations, shouldn’t be coming from either of you….”

Others said things like, “This is disrespectful, crude and distasteful, especially given the age of the person saying it,” and “I’m far from a prude but this is so cringe. Like when did it become acceptable to talk about people like this?”

It looks like Sharpe made his advances too late, as Meg said that she is “done with the streets.” During an Instagram Live the leader of the Hot Girls talked about the way she is perceived by some, and she also made fun of people who tried to call her out for being sexually active.

The Houston native mimicked her critics, saying, “I cannot believe she likes to have sex. I cannot believe Megan Thee Stallion f—ks.” The rapper insinuated that she is sexually active, but she said she was turning over a new leaf. “I’m stingy with the cootie cat,” Meg said in a valley girl accent, “I’m not a freak anymore.”

She said she was so done with the “toxic streets,” and fans believe that her change of heart may be due to her recent back and forth with her former boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. In her song “Cobra,” Megan said that she was cheated on. Fans believe she was referring to her relationship with Pardi. The rapper/songwriter shot back with his own song, “Thee Person” where he insinuated that she slept around.