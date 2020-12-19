‘What Type Of Dinner He Eating?’: Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson Gives $1300 Tip, All Fans Can Focus on Is the $2 Bill Amount

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson shared on social media how he gave a $1,300 tip to wait staff at his favorite restaurant, but fans can’t seem to wrap their head around the bill total: $2.

The former NFL star revealed on Twitter that he was headed to Havana’s Cuban Restaurant near closing, so he planned to tip generously for the inconvenience.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. YouTube/Screenshot

“Headed to my Cuban spot for dinner, I’m being somewhat of an inconvenience for the kitchen & staff being that they close at 10pm but i will be sure to bless l my server $100 for every minute after 10pm for the trouble,” Johnson, 42, vowed.

In another tweet, he showed a picture of his bill along with his generous tip.

“Proverbs 11:25,” he captioned the photo. The passage the former NFL star used says, “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

The photo revealed Johnson’s dinner totaled $2.12.

“Sorry for keeping you at work 13 minutes after closing,” he wrote on the bill. As promised to his Twitter followers, he tipped $1,300.

Johnson added “I love you” below his signature.

Fans couldn’t help but wonder how the NFL star’s bill was so low. Social media followers of Johnson will find that he commonly posts on Twitter about times that he intentionally visits an establishment so that he can leave a large tip for service.

“And all he got was chips?” one person asked.

Another joked, “He waited 13 minutes for chips for $2.”

“What type of dinner he eating for $2.12?” one fan inquired.

Others slammed Johnson for sharing a copy of his generous tip rather than doing the good deed in private.

“Flexin gotta stop,” one person said.

“This is nice…but definitely could have been kept off the internet,” another wrote.

One fan added, “Clout. Everything has to be seen these days.”

This isn’t the first time Johnson has left a large tip for staff and shared a photo online.

In May, he shared on Twitter that he left a $1,000 tip on a $32.40 bill at the same restaurant.

“Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps,” the former NFL star wrote on the bill along with “I LOVE YOU.”

Johnson has also recently paid a fan’s rent who was at risk of eviction and donated a total of $245,000 to fans via CashApp as his own “stimulus check.”