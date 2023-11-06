‘You Ain’t Make Me!’: Channing Crowder Claps Back at Brandon Marshall and Tells Him to Show Receipts as the ‘I Am Athlete’ vs. ‘The Pivot’ Feud Heats Up

During an appearance on the “Funky Friday with Cam Newton” podcast, former NFL player Brandon Marshall spoke his mind about his former podcast co-hosts, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor. Marshall also had a few words for Ryan Clark. However, when they caught wind of the conversation, his former associates didn’t stay quiet and called him out on his comments about them.

Marshall, Crowder, and Taylor were founding members of the “I Am Athlete” podcast along with former NFL player Reggie Wayne. The podcast debuted in early 2020, and the four former pro athletes talked about sports, as well as social issues and current topics. As the show progressed, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson was added to the panel, and the channel branched out into having different shows like “I Am NASCAR” and “IAA: Miami.”

Channing Crowder (left) goes at Brandon Marshall (right) after his former co-host talked about him on multiple podcasts. (Photo: @channingcrowder, @iamathlete/Instagram)

The show was a success, but the good times didn’t last forever. The crew eventually split, with Taylor confirming the news in January 2022. Taylor also said that he and Crowder, along with former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, would be joining forces to create their own show called “The Pivot Podcast.”

The cause for the breakup ostensibly was financial, and both parties have spoken about what led to their now-hostile relationship. In 2022, Taylor and Crowder said that their “business wasn’t buttoned up,” and that led to a disagreement with Marshall, which eventually led to the end of the podcast.

In an Oct. 27 interview with Cam Newton, Marshall agreed that it was business problems that split the group up, but he placed the blame on Taylor and Crowder. Marshall said that he was making the largest investment into “IAA” but his co-hosts asked for 25 percent of the channel’s earnings. Marshall didn’t think they deserved that, although they helped make the show what it was.

During the interview, Marshall also called out Taylor and Crowder’s new co-host, Ryan Clark. He said that he tried to get Clark’s podcast on the IAA network before he found out about the creation of “The Pivot Podcast.” He also referred to Clark as “talented … a little corny, but talented.”

Marshall also made an appearance on “The Danza Project,” where he talked about his relationship with Crowder, whom he was at one point very close to. He told the platform that Crowder was on Miami radio “making OK money.”

“We break through,” Marshall said, “and now he’s a national presence. He’s on ‘Inside the NFL,’ a show that I was on for ten years.”

Upon hearing Marshall’s comments, the rival podcast dedicated a portion of its Nov. 3 episode to clearing the air.

“He’s on his clout-chasing tour,” said Taylor. “He’s embarrassing his self. Just a lot of lying, a lot of manipulative movement. Pretty much how he was with everybody that he’s encountered.”

Taylor expressed that everyone who was with Marshall had left him, and if he was right, then people would still be with him.

Watch the Full Video Here.

Crowder was less cordial in his response, saying, “I heard the mothaf—ka was actin’ like he made me. That’s the thing I can’t stand. How you make me when I made your podcast, or our podcast supposedly but it really wasn’t ours as we found out, then go to another one, create another thing that blows up bigger than that even was?”

Crowder continued, “B—h, you ain’t make me. Pauline Pope and Randy Crowder made me. I created myself.”

Crowder then said that if there were actually money problems, Marshall should show the receipts.

Ryan Clark had a very lengthy response to Brandon Marshall. In a post on X, he wrote, “I’ve stayed away from the IAA conversations because they weren’t mine to have. I’ve even let falsehoods stand in order to take the high road. I felt there was enough space for both of us. Brandon, I let you lie on my name because your words don’t affect me. Let’s be clear, though: I’ve looked in your eyes every single time I’ve seen you. I approached you like a man. I showed you respect our previous relationship made me feel you deserved until you threw your rock & hid your hand.”

I’ve stayed away from the IAA conversations because they weren’t mine to have. I’ve even let falsehoods stand in order to take the high road. I felt there was enough space for both of us. Brandon I let you lie on my name, because your words don’t affect me. Let’s be clear though… pic.twitter.com/yPXwcu66po — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 4, 2023

The beef extended itself to fans as they disagreed over who really made “IAA.”

One fan wrote, “Channing brought the comedy, Fred brought the insight and wisdom, Ocho brought both. Brandon was merely a guest that people disliked.”

Another commented, “Imma keep it a buck … without the ‘I AM ATHLETE’ platform, I wouldn’t know who Channing Crowder was.”

Imma keep it a buck … without the “I am athlete” platform, I wouldn’t know who Channing Crowder was. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Jordan T Shackles (@alljay365) November 5, 2023

Since their split, both podcasts have had varying degrees of success. “IAA” has continued to churn on with 1.05 million subscribers and over 200 million views. Marshall has had guests like Lil Wayne, Kyrie Irving, and LeSean McCoy appear, and his most-viewed video has 2.8 million views. In his latest interview with Tyreek Hill, Marshall pulled in 77,000 views.

Since its inception, “The Pivot Podcast” has become one of the premier sports talk shows, with 782,000 subscribers and over 125 million views. The trio has had guests like Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin Hart, and Floyd Mayweather, and their most-viewed video has 6.2 million views. In their latest interview with Charles Woodson, which came out one day after the “IAA” interview with Hill, “Pivot” pulled in 138,000 views and counting.

Trending Now:

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments from top news headlines to celebrity news.