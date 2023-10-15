Jason Whitlock Gleefully Retorts at Stephen A. Smith for Seemingly Calling Him a ‘Fat Bastard’ and ‘Seed of the Devil’

ESPN “First Take” host Stephen A. Smith has become more openly confrontational, especially since starting his podcast, “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” this year.

He has always spoken his mind, but it was usually within the parameters of “First Take” or his ESPN radio show. Over this past year, it appeared the host has chosen to air out his grievances to whoever would listen.

Smith recently made appearances on “The Breakfast Club,” “Podcast P with Paul George,” and “The Joe Budden Podcast.” During his chat with Joe Budden, Smith revealed that he did not like working with former co-host Max Kellerman and that he gave the ESPN higher-ups an ultimatum on whether to keep him or Kellerman.

Fans believe that Stephen A. Smith (left) sent shots at Jason Whitlock (right) after Smith called an anonymous person a “fat bastard.” (Photo: @stephenasmith/Instagram; @realjasonwhitlock/Instagram)

This interview led to many people coming out against Smith in support of Kellerman. Smith reignited his beef with long-time rival Terrell Owens over the subject. The 55-year-old also called out Marcellus Wiley for his take on the situation.

Wiley and Kellerman are good friends, as the pair worked together for years on programming like “SportsNation” and “Max and Marcellus.” Wiley stuck up for his former colleague when he said that Smith was “threatened” and that Kellerman was “smarter” than he was.

Smith took umbrage with what Wiley said, and on “The Breakfast Club” he called Wiley out, saying, “For a Black man to sit up there and say another Black man is scared of somebody’s intellect, come on, bro. That’s just a line you crossing.”

Wiley responded later saying he never said that, but he did say that Smith was a hypocrite and playing the race card. Wiley said Smith questions “the intellect, the heart, the talent, the mindset, the capabilities, and the health” of Black athletes every day on “First Take.”

Smith continued to discuss the Wiley beef on his Oct. 11 episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show.” The sports analyst said that he respects Wiley, but if he saw him, he would say to him, “Bro, really? That’s what we doing now? A Black man is scared of the intelligence of a white dude? Really? In the year 2023, we gone say something like that? ’Cause I can assure you, I ain’t scared of nobody.”

After he finished up with Wiley, Smith said that people want him to address other names, including one person that he said will remain nameless. “I will not deny it,” Smith said, “I think he’s a fat, no-good bastard who I despise to the core.”

Smith said, “That is not Marcellus Wiley I’m talking about. It ain’t hard to figure out who the hell I’m talking about.”

He continued, “No, I’m not talking about my former colleague on ‘First Take.'”

Smith gave some clues about the man he’s referring to, calling him a “seed of the devil” and saying that the person wishes harm on Black folks.

Given the context provided, fans speculate they may know the culprit, and nearly everyone assumes it is Jason Whitlock.

Smith and Whitlock have had issues with each other for more than a decade, as in the early 2010s, Whitlock heaped heavy criticism on “First Take,” and by proxy Smith. Whitlock also voices his disdain for many Black figures, athletes and celebrities, which goes against Smith’s pro-Black agenda.

Earlier this year, Smith called Whitlock out by name. While on “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” Tyson and Smith were talking about Allen Iverson when the conversation swerved to Whitlock, who was one of Iverson’s loudest critics.

Tyson said that Iverson hates this other guy, but the boxer couldn’t remember his name. “Whitlock,” Smith said, “I don’t talk about him because I feel the same damn way.” Smith said that Whitlock is “worse” than people realize.

Though Smith didn’t call him out by name this time, Whitlock chose to respond.

In response to a tweet asking why Smith would call Whitlock a “fat bastard”, Whitlock replied, “Because he’s mad and emotional. He actually called me the “seed of the devil.” He’s taking things a bit too personally. But I get it.”

Because he's mad and emotional. He actually called me the "seed of the devil." He's taking things a bit too personally. But I get it. https://t.co/hUaSxlj31f — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) October 12, 2023

The controversial sports analyst continued to play into the beef by photoshopping his face over Fat Bastard and Smith’s face over Mini-Me from the movie “Austin Powers.” He captioned the tweet, “Today’s show is gonna be lit. #Fearless @stephenasmith.”

It looks like this beef is heating up, as the pair are more than likely to shoot barbs back and forth at each other until one finally gives in.