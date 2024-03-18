MGM Fires Back Against Bruno Mars’ $50 Million Gambling Debt Allegations, Shannon Sharpe’s Shocking Revelation Casts Doubt on the Hotel’s Denial

Reports that American singer and songwriter Bruno Mars is in debt and owes MGM Resorts tens of millions of dollars has rocked the internet. However the company’s response to the gambling debt rumors has fans of the “Count on Me” singer collectively scratching their heads.

The multifaceted artist has been in partnership with the international resorts and entertainment company since 2016. Between new solo albums, as well as his and Anderson.Paak’s Silk Sonic collaborative record and tours, Mars is also booked at various MGM properties for performances throughout the year.

According to News Nation Now, the 15-time Grammy Award winner is in the hole for upwards of $50 million with MGM. “[MGM] basically owns him,” said the outlet’s purported Las Vegas insider.

“He makes $90 million a year off of the deal he did with the casino, but then he has to pay back his debt… after taxes,” said the insider, alleging that Mars is pocketing around $1.5 million per night. Mars has had a residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM for nine years. In early March, it was announced that his ongoing show would continue through late summer, with shows scheduled from June through Sept 1.

Hours after the shocking news nearly broke the internet, MGM quelled any rumors of a Bruno Mars gambling addiction.

A rep for MGM said in a statement, “We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers. From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe.”

MGM flat out denied rumors of a $50 million gambling debt. “Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

📰 Aside from the alleged gambling reports made by Complex, according to insiders, a part of Bruno Mars Mars' MGM contract reportedly included the creation of The Pinky Ring, there are also reports that another 'casino project' is in the works as well.

Rumors of Mars having an alleged gambling addiction has followed him for years.

A Reddit sleuth suspected the song “777” from the “A Night With Silk Sonic” album alluded to Mars’ love of gambling. On it, Bruno sings lyrics like, “Pretty motherf—ker with some money to blow, I’m bout to buy Las Vegas after this roll…Any, now we making’ money, now we making’ money…Spin the wheel for me, blackjack, baccarat, dealer where you at? Deal for me…I got bills to pay, but bills can wait, Ah, f—k it, we ballin’.”

The Silk Sonic duo were rumored to have been feuding over splitting money between them, though the upcoming shows taking place between May 10 and August 19 at Park MGM suggest they may have worked through their business issues.

However, this is not the first time rumors of the singer’s love for placing wagers have surfaced. Pro poker player Brad Wilson recalled a time he played a high-stakes card game with Bruno at the Commerce Casino. The “Chasing Poker Greatness” podcast host claims they were locked in for 16 hours, with one pot reaching $34,000.

Wilson notes that his competitor was gearing up for a two-year stint on the world tour, placing their duel around late 2016 or in 2017. The latter year is when Bruno kicked off the “24K Magic World Tour.” Wilson not only won but also claimed that the singer asked him for a $10 chip to cover his valet before he “disappeared into the night.”

Mars’ gambling days, however, began when he was 19 with his first casino visit and a $100 wager. “I remember my first bet. My hand was shaking…and a guy called me out on it and embarrassed me.”

He lost the money. “You just have to lose to win, to understand,” he said. The reporter mentioned that Mars lost a couple thousand during his time at the table during the interview and did not seem concerned with winning the money back, though he would end the day in the black, pocketing $5,000.

Bruno Mars Net Worth

According to multiple reports, the former Elvis impersonator has an estimated net worth of $175 million. His fortune is comprised of his work as a songwriter, his own musical endeavors, of course, and touring. For reference, the “24K Magic World Tour” is said to have made more than $367 million.

But his rumored gambling addiction puts his fortune at risk of being a highlight in his life’s story. As news of the alleged $50 million debt began to circulate, it became a talking point on “Night Cap” with Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco speaks on Bruno Mars allegedly accumulating $50 million in gambling debt with MGM and Shannon Sharpe says he heard from a high roller that Bruno Mars once lost $17 million while gambling.



(🎥 @NightcapShow_ ) pic.twitter.com/xZnrdlWr3q — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 18, 2024

The “Club Shay Shay” host claimed that a “high roller” watched Mars lose $17 million at a card table. The alleged incident was literally unbelievable to frugal Ochocinco. Meanwhile, in the comments of the clip shared on X, one user wrote, “Bruno will be performing in Las Vegas forever.”

A separate claim from 2019 alleged, “It’s well-known Bruno Mars likes gambling but may be in the middle of a cold spell. Rumor is he’s racked up $7 million in losses at MGM Resorts casinos. If true, Park Theater shows are basically paying back gambling debts. Million-a-night swings aren’t uncommon for high rollers.”

A residency doesn’t just offer an artist a sense of stability while putting on a good show; an extended stint in one location is also lucrative. Though News Nation Now’s insider alleges that the “Uptown Funk” master is bringing $1.5 million per show, Casino.org estimates the figure is closer to $1.3 million. The site also projects that Mars’ show only made $53.2 million each year between 2016 and 2023.

Notable stars who raked in millions with semi-permanent concerts in the desert include Celine Dion, who had a 16-year residency between shows at MGM’s Dolby Live and The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, making $681.3 million; Mariah Carey made $23,921,616 at the box office with 50 shows; Usher made $114.6 million combined with stints at MGM and Caesars; and the list goes on, dating back to the day of old Vegas when Frank Sinatra, the Rat Pack, and Elvis Presley were the strip’s big acts.

According to Billboard, pulling off large-scale production can cost anywhere between $2 and $10 million, a steal when considering a tour would require more logistics, trucks, and crews to break down and rebuild a set night after night.

Other Stars Who Have Dealt With Gambling Problems

Gladys Knight overcame a near-career-ending addiction in the 1990s. “I got into gambling when I was playing a casino,” she once recalled. “One day a friend said, ‘Do you want to play some Blackjack?’ So I played and enjoyed it. You think you can win everything, but you won’t.” She would go on to admit that when her children reached college, she sometimes had to gamble in order to help pay for their textbooks and other needs. She found help by reaching out to Gamblers Anonymous.

Former Detroit Pistons star Isiah Thomas admitted to making small bets and running dice games in 1990. It was widely speculated that his gambling habits made him the focus of a federal investigation into illegal sports gambling. He denied any wrongdoing and argued his name was spread in the media due to his alleged association with high rollers, reported The Los Angeles Times.

Additionally, Hollywood A-listers like Ben Affleck have made headlines for their time at Vegas casinos. Affleck made the news when he was caught counting cards on the high roller blackjack tables at the Hard Rock Cafe & Casino in 2014. He later fessed up that he’d been banned from the blackjack tables at Hard Rock and other casinos.