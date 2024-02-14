‘Shannon Sharpe’s Neck’s as Big as Mine’: Benzino Defends Himself Following Years of ‘Idiotic’ Jokes About His Neck

Reality star and former owner of The Source magazine Raymond “Benzino” Scott wants everyone to know he has a neck, despite what many on the internet claim.

While appearing as a guest on the popular show “Drink Champs” hosted by his close friend N.O.R.E., the former rapper emotionally addressed the hot topic and jokes about him having no neck. In his emotional, inebriated state, Benzino also brings up another influential figure, Shannon Sharpe, into the conversation.

Benzino throws Shannon Sharpe under the bus following years of jokes about his neck. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for We The Best Foundation)

In the clip that is promoting the episode, the former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star said, “N—gas want to talk about my neck. I got a f—king neck. It’s what the f—king head sits on, you stupid idiotic motherf—kers.”

“Shannon Sharpe don’t got a neck,” he slurred. “Like, Shannon Sharpe’s neck big as me. Y’all don’t say nothing about Shannon Sharpe. You been to ‘Club Shay Shay’? Well, this n—gas neck is as big as mine! Y’all don’t say nothing about him.”

The hosts both ask him if he is going “Neck-for-Neck” with the former NFL player.

Benzino said he knows the reason why people are hating on him. It comes down to his haters’ mothers and sisters liking him and his ability to do whatever he wants to do with them.

Social media chimed in. Unfortunately, he didn’t stop people from teasing him.

“Nah buddy we can see Unc Shay Shay neck,” one person wrote, before adding, “Yours has never existed!”

“Having to defend yo neck is crazy,” one Instagram user followed up, while an X user said he didn’t do himself any favors by commenting.

i'm sure the neck jokes get old, but benzino just set himself up for a whole new round of clowning. — un rabat-joie (@endakay) February 13, 2024

A concerned troll hopped into the comments on the Hollywood Unlocked post and beckoned, “Somebody tell coi to come get her daddy.”

Benzino’s neck has been a running joke for years, what may have been a trigger for the Mighty RSO founder is his recent war against Eminem. While most people say he snapped on the rap god, Slim Shady released “Doomsday Pt. 2.”

“Now I got a riddle (what?), one condition, you mustn’t laugh (okay)/ What is the opposite of Benzino? (Uh, what?) A giraffe (haha),” Eminem raps. “Go at his neck, how the f—k is that? (yeah)/ How can I go at somethin’ he doesn’t have (haha).”

Benzino’s full appearance on “Drink Champs” will be dropping later this week and is sure to have more excitable moments. This will be the third time that Benzino has been on the show.

His first appearance which aired in June 2020, lasted almost two hours. The next episode in July 2020, lasted two hours and 18 minutes. No word on how long the latest interview is.