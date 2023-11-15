‘Draymond Gotta Chill’: A History of Draymond Green’s Physical Altercations with Fellow NBA Players

Draymond Green has cemented himself as a Bay Area legend and an integral part of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. The power forward is somewhat of a throwback player, as he has a long history of being one of the most physical and combative players in the last decade.

Over his playing career, Green has amassed 171 technical fouls, which is one shy of cracking the top ten list for most techs in NBA history. He has also has 20 flagrant fouls, has been ejected 14 times, and his career fine total is around $1 million.

A history of Draymond Green’s biggest altercations, after he choked out an opponent. (Photo: @money23green/Instagram NBA/Screenshot)

Green’s belligerent playing style has been one of the main components that helped the Warriors win four championships in seven years, but sometimes his aggression boils over into unnecessary territory. After being ejected from a game last postseason Green told reporters, “I will continue to play the game how I play the game, operate how I operate, be exactly who I am, because that leads to winning.”

The 33-year-old stood by his word this week as he made headlines for pulling an unnecessary maneuver on an opponent.

Draymond Green Chokes Out Rudy Gobert

The Golden State Warriors faced off against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 14, and the game got heated right after tipoff. Both teams were scoreless two minutes into the game when the Warriors’ Klay Thompson and Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels started tussling in the middle of the court.

Both teams got involved, and Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert tried to be the peacekeeper as he pulled Thompson off his teammate. That is when Green flew in and jumped on the 7-footer’s back, applying a chokehold. Gobert fell to the floor as Green had to be pulled off the player. Green, Thompson, and McDaniels were all ejected for their role in the altercation.

Fans thought the fight was hilarious because Green had no reason to go as hard as he did. One commenter said, “You can tell Draymond just been waiting for an excuse to choke somebody,” while another said, “Draymond gotta chill.” A third added, “Draymond needs to be in the UFC at this point.”

Draymond needs to be in the UFC at this point😭 pic.twitter.com/mkeMKBvSeb — Willie Beamen’s Burner Account (@WillieBBurner) November 15, 2023

Draymond Green Steps on Domantas Sabonis

This was just Green’s latest altercation this year, as earlier in April Green ended up missing a vital game in the playoffs due to an altercation with Sacramento Kings power forward Domantas Sabonis. After losing Game 1 of the first round to the Kings, the defending champions were down again in the fourth quarter.

After Stephen Curry grabbed a defensive board with a little over seven minutes left, Sabonis fell to the floor, right at Green’s feet. The European player seemingly grabbed Green’s leg as he tried to run to the opposite end of the floor, and Green took exception to it. Green pressed his foot into Sabonis’ chest and pushed off to get his foot loose.

Sabonis left the game with an injury, while Green proceeded to taunt the Sacramento crowd. Green was thrown out of the game, and the Warriors ended up losing. He was also suspended for the next game, but Golden State ended up taking the Kings to Game 7, where Curry dropped 50 points in a win for the Dubs.

Draymond Green Punches His Teammate Jordan Poole

Opposing players aren’t the only ones that Green has gotten physical with, as before the start of the 2022-23 season, he dropped his teammate with a right hand. On Oct. 7, 2022, footage was leaked from Warriors training camp which showed one of the team’s practices. The video has no audio, but Green and former Warrior Jordan Poole can be seen talking.

As Green approached Poole, the player pushed him off. He then retaliated by launching his fist right into Poole’s jaw, which crumpled him to the floor. The team later fined Green, but he was not suspended before the season started.

Draymond Kicks Steven Adams in the Groin

Green has been seen as a dirty player for years, but one of the incidents that started the narrative happened in the 2016 Western Conference finals. During Game 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the father of two drove to the basket against the Thunder’s big man Steven Adams.

As Green went up for the layup, he kicked his leg up as well which went into Adams’ groin. Adams crumpled to the floor, and Green was assessed a flagrant 1. Many felt like his leg movement was unnecessary, and a day after the game Green’s flagrant was upgraded and he was fined $25,000. He was not suspended, and the Warriors went on to beat the Thunder after being down 3-1.

Draymond Green kicks Steven Adams right in the unmentionables pic.twitter.com/A87OmD2pDq — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) May 23, 2016

Draymond Green Arrested for Punching a Michigan State Cornerback

That same year, Green showed that he was willing to get physical with anybody as he allegedly attacked a Michigan State University football player. In July 2016, senior cornerback Jermaine Edmondson claimed that he and his girlfriend were choked by some men who were with Green at a bar that was near the college campus.

Edmondson said he saw Green at the same bar a day later, and he decided to confront the player about what had happened. Edmondson alleged that Green began to poke him, and when he said he didn’t have to put his hands on him, Green punched him in the jaw.

Police, however, say that Edmondson was slapped by Green, and they took Green into custody.

The Warrior player remained there until he sobered up. Green was released on a $200 bond, and he took a plea deal where all he had to do was pay a $560 fine for a noise violation.

